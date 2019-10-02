‘NCIS’ Star Pauley Perrette Reaches out to Kelly Clarkson Over Criticism That She Talks Too Fast

NCIS star Pauley Perrette recently reached out to Kelly Clarkson, over criticism that the singer and talk show host talks too fast. It’s unclear if Clarkson made the comment on The Voice or her daytime talk show, but it prompted the Perrette to tweet.

“Hey [Kelly Clarkson], Babe, whenever people accuse me of talking to fast? I say ‘maybe others just listen too slow?’” She then added, “Love you babe!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Perrete’s followers have since commented on the post, with one saying, “I get accused of that all the time!! You both are amazing women and I love you both and what you do and will continue to do.”

The older I get the more I think almost everyone talks too fast. Would you get upset if they asked you to repeat yourself? This is how I look when my kids talk fast to me. pic.twitter.com/CHj5tYXt74 — Tom Cook (@TomCook42911955) October 1, 2019

“I’ve been saying that for years to my family and friends. Only my older sister could keep up and actually started to translate what I was saying,” another fan commented.

“As my Dad and older siblings have gotten older, they don’t catch everything I say to them. They process spoken words slower or are distracted by their own thoughts or the TV. I’ve had to write stuff down for them in addition to talking with them,” someone else said.

Your voice is too silky to go too fast. You are one of the rare people whose looks match their voice perfectly (I would include @HamillHimself in that, his Joker voice is perfect). — Todd Howell (@chance3398) October 1, 2019

“I used to talk a lot faster, but my brain got discombobulated and now I mix up words unintentionally.” one other person shared. “It is frustrating, but at the same time absolutely hilarious: I said ‘baby ties a Baptist’ when I meant to say, ‘Baptize a baby!’”

“The people often say that I speak fast and ask me to breathe to speak, but I’ve always found that people who listen slowly!” a fifth follower added, “But your voice sounds very beautiful and soft to me,though i don’t understand very well the english… I Love u P!”

I however, think too fast, talk too slow, and don’t listen at all. And you know the worst part? Nobody calls me “Babe…” — Mark (@MarkPTay) October 1, 2019

At this time, it does not appear that Clarkson has replied to Perrette’s friendly tweet.

Photo Credit: Getty Images