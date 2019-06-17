‘NCIS’ Fans Are Loving Pauley Perrette’s Father’s Day Photo

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette sent some love to her dad on Father’s Day with a special post on social media.

The actress, 50, took to Twitter on Sunday to join the rounds of people paying tribute to their father’s, Perrette penning a sweet message alongside a photo of herself huffing her dad, former Coosa County Commissioner Paul Perrette.

“Happy Father’s Day to all Dad’s out there!” Perrette captioned the post. “Love mine SO MUCH!!!”

Happy Fathers Day to all Dad’s out there! Love mine SO MUCH!!! pic.twitter.com/rGixXDlvyT — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) June 17, 2019

The sweet message had fans sounding off in the comments.

“That is an adorable picture! It really depicts how much you two love each other!!” one fan wrote.

“Happy Father’s Day to your father. He has one special lady for a daughter,” added another.

“That’s a beautiful picture of you and your dad. I hope you were able to spend some time with him yesterday even if it was a face- time chat,” a third added.

The actress’ Father’s Day message comes just a month after she penned a similar message to her late mother, Donna Bell.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all moms out there!” she wrote on Twitter. “And for all who are missing their moms today, I’m with you.”

Bell passed away in 2002 following a battle with cancer. While she continues to post tributes to her mother on social media, she has notably maintained a close relationship with her father.

After announcing her exit from NCIS, a show on which she had portrayed Abby Sciuto in more than 350 episodes, Paul praised his daughter.

“When I see her, I don’t really see her as the star that people do. I see her as the daughter that I’m very proud of,” he said. “The other side is that Pauley is still Pauley. She has been able to maintain her own personality, her own standards, her own morals.”

“That kid has never ever thought of herself. She gives everything that she’s got away. But she’s worked hard for everything that she’s got. She’d earned every step of the way, and that’s why I’m proud for her. And I’m certainly glad that she’s my daughter,” he added.

Although Perrette currently has no intention of returning to the CBS crime drama, fans can catch her in the upcoming premiere of new comedy series Broke, in which she portrays Jackie, a suburban single mother trying to give her son Sammy (Antonio Corbo) a better life.

Broke is expected to premiere midseason on CBS.