‘NCIS’ Fans Comfort Star Brian Dietzen After Death of Friend, Songwriter Busbee

NCIS fans are sending their condolences to star Brian Dietzen, who mourned the loss of his friend Busbee, a music producer and songwriter who died following a brain cancer diagnosis. Busbee, whose real name was Michael James Ryan, has been mourned by many in the music industry in the days since his death.

“Absolutely devastated to hear of the passing of a wonderful man. Michael Busbee was kind, caring, and always had a smile and warm words for everyone in my family,” Dietzen, who plays Dr. Jimmy Palmer on the CBS procedural, wrote on Twitter on Monday. “Sending all my love to his wife and kids. Gone far too soon, but made a huge impact on those who knew him.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Many of Dietzen’s followers responded to the sad tweet with condolences and words of encouragement for the actor who lost his friend.

Sorry for your loss and condolences to his family — katy fitzpatrick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝🏆 (@kathy121255) September 30, 2019

I’m sorry for your loss,Brian. Such sad news. Praying for the family 💔😢 — 🌌🎮GrammaKelpid🎮🌌 (@RenHart1965) September 30, 2019

May he rest in peace — Lenny Sutliff (@SutliffLenny) October 1, 2019

Busbee, who is regarded as a major hitmaker with artists like Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Katy Perry, Shakira and many more, died at the age of 43 after being diagnosed with glioblastoma. His death was first reported on Sunday night. A friend of Busbee’s told Variety that the producer was undergoing treatment for glioblastoma after being diagnosed over the summer.

He had a worldwide publishing deal with Warner/Chappell Music and has written for artists including Maren Morris, Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Carly Pearce, Pink, Shakira, Katy Perry, Christina Aguilera, Blake Shelton and more.

Busbee is survived by his wife Jessie and three children, including a newborn daughter.

A statement from Warner Records co-chairman and CEO Aaron Bay-Schuck and co-chairman and COO Tom Corson to staff on Sunday read, “Today we lost busbee, a dear friend, business partner with his company Altadena, and one of the best and brightest creative minds in music. busbee’s kindness and legacy will never be forgotten and our hearts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time.”

“Our hearts are broken by the loss of our beautiful friend,” shared Warner Chappell’s leadership. “He was an extraordinary human being whose generosity, spirituality and humor inspired everyone around him. An amazingly gifted songwriter, he used his talent, his music, and his love to break down boundaries and bring people together. He left us far too soon. Our deepest condolences go to his wonderful family and all his many friends. We love you.”

Photo credit: JB Lacroix / Contributor / Getty