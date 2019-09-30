‘NCIS’ Star Brian Dietzen Speaks out About Michael Busbee’s Death

NCIS star Brian Dietzen has taken to social media to speak out about the untimely death of Michael Busbee, saying that he was “absolutely devastated” to hear the news. Dietzen — who plays Jimmy on NCIS — went on to say that “Busbee was kind, caring, and always had a smile and warm words for everyone in my family.” He later added, “Sending all my love to his wife and kids. Gone far too soon, but made a huge impact on those who knew him.”

Busbee was a Grammy-nominated songwriter and producer who worked with mega-stars such as Pink, Garth Brooks, and Shakira.

A few of Dietzen’s followers have since commented on the memorial post, with one tweeting back, “I’m sorry for your loss, Brian. Such sad news. Praying for the family.”

Sorry for your loss and condolences to his family — katy fitzpatrick 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🐝🏆 (@kathy121255) September 30, 2019

Many other celebrities have since come out to mourn Busbee’s death, with singer Maren Morris seemingly being the one to break the tragic news.

“This just doesn’t seem fair. I will always love you and the songs and albums I was lucky to make with you, Busbee. Rest well, my sweet friend,” she wrote in a Sunday night tweet.

Today we lost busbee, a dear friend, business partner with his company Altadena, and one of the best and brightest creative minds in music. busbee’s kindness and legacy will never be forgotten and our hearts and prayers go out to his family at this very difficult time. pic.twitter.com/9jLoL0JaCf — Warner Records (@warnerrecords) September 30, 2019

“I absolutely can’t accept the loss of mine and Gwen’s friend Michael (Busbee),” The Voice judge Blake Shelton added. “Too much to say for social media. Too much pain and unfairness period. I guess sometimes you gotta dig extra EXTRA deep for peace to continue to have faith. And I will because Michael ALWAYS had faith.”

“If the news about Busbee is true, it’s a sad sad day for the world of music. Have been listening to his work my whole life, continually surprised by how often he’s on a track and I didn’t even know it. Superstar producer. Rest peacefully Michael,” another Twitter user wrote.

Michael James Ryan(busbee)an American songwriter,record producer, publisher, record label executive and multi-instrumentalist passed away today from brain tumors ..He was only 43 years old with a beautiful family in the prime of his life…our prayers and condolences and thoughts pic.twitter.com/HcRCWHAOKu — Mike and Deleana (@mikelinney) September 30, 2019

Busbee was 43 years old at the time of his death.

