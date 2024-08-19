'NCIS' and 'Criminal Minds' Actor Gabriel Olds Accused of Sexual Assault

A recurring actor who has appeared on NCIS, Criminal Minds, Law and Order, and other series has been arrested on seven felony sexual assault charges. According to KCAL News, Gabriel Olds, 52, was arrested on seven counts, including three counts of forcible rape, one for sodomy by force, one count of rape of an unconscious or asleep person, and charges for assault with intent to commit a felony.

According to the outlet, each victim reported to authorities that Olds reportedly lured them into "a false sense of security" after initially meeting on dates using dating apps or his status as a Yale alum with film industry connections. The women then claim Olds would turn violent without consent.

Investigators reported that they had identified three of the women assaulted by Olds, with two others who reported lesser sexual conduct. "We heard the same story again and again," Detective Brent Hopkins told the outlet. "Mr. Olds started off as charming, but then used brutal violence to carry out these rapes. Some of these survivors suffered in silence for years before finding the strength to speak up. Now that he's off the streets, we want to make sure everyone has a chance to be heard."

The LAPD is still seeking any other witnesses or victims connected to Olds. The former actor's bail was set at $3.5 million. Olds most recent role came in the Oscar-winning The Eyes of Tammy Faye, where he played televangelist Pat Robertson. He also appeared on episodes of FBI: International and The Rookie: Feds.