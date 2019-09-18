‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Photo of Her Speaking at Church Before Realizing Her Dress Was on Backwards

Talk about a stylish mistake! NCIS alum Pauley Perrette let fans in on her Sunday morning fashion mishap after she accidentally rocked her off-the-shoulder dress backwards while reading from the Bible to her fellow congregants. In a tweet later that day, Perrette showed off her skill at the pulpit but revealed the floral maxi dress she was rocking wasn’t exactly intended to be worn that way.

So I spoke today at church and read the scripture (Luke 10/“Good Samaritan”) afterwards I realized my dress was on backwards. 🙂 pic.twitter.com/o5pEv87pKY — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) September 15, 2019

Reading the story of the good Samaritan in church, Perrette tweeted it wasn’t until after she had gotten up in front of everyone that she realized her dress was on backwards. The actress clearly didn’t take it too hard, however, adding a smiley face emoji to indicate the snafu was no biggie.

Her fans were quick to reassure her they had been in similar situations before, or at least thought her dress looked darling either way.

Guilty…many times! — Jane Kannady (@ladyj62894) September 16, 2019

Even if it was, you rocked it regardless!! 👍👏🙂 — Garrett M. (@TronUser1248) September 15, 2019

Honestly, I can’t tell. I guess that means you can get two looks out of one dress! Economical and creative! — Gretchen Mitchell (@gretchenm89) September 15, 2019

Nobody has it all together. You showed up. I’m sure someone needed to hear about the good samaritan. — Danielle Lussier (@imsnshyn) September 15, 2019

Perrette has been open about her faith in the past, even citing her desire to spend time in church without being tied to an ongoing show as part of her desire to leave NCIS after 15 seasons.

“It’s being a commodity,” Perrette said upon announcing her exit in November. “I think I’ve earned some time to myself (to) stay home, go to church.”

Still, she celebrates the legacy of Abby Sciuto and all the tough, yet sweet scientist had to offer viewers.

“There’s never been a character like Abby on television. She’s a brilliant scientist with this whole alternative look to her but she’s [also] a good girl with a huge heart. She’s a church kid. She bowls with nuns. It’s so many things wrapped up into one,” Perrette told TV Guide. “Abby’s legacy is going to be forever. The effect that she’s had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who’ve gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character.”

