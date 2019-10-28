‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Her Friend Was Attacked, Posts Video

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is voicing her outrage that a man arrested last week for multiple subway assaults in New York City had not been locked up previously. The actress tweeted a video clip from an Inside Edition report on the man, Isaiah Thompson, claiming that he also “attacked my dear friend Randall in August.”

“They had a video and a sketch of him then, and he ALREADY had a record of doing so,” she tweeted, asking why he was “still allowed out [of jail].”

According to reports, Thompson was arrested on Wednesday for shoving a woman face-first into a Brooklyn subway train. In video of the incident, the man, believed to be Thompson, jumps up and down and screams “What,” around 7:20 p.m. He appears to shove someone else before turning to a random woman who was standing near him and violently pushing her face-first into the stationary train next to her.

Hey @DailyMailTV and @InsideEdition THE GUY WHO ATTACKED THE GAL ON THE NY SUBWAY ATTACKED MY DEAR FRIEND RANDALL IN AUGUST! They had video and a sketch of him then, and he ALREADY had a record of doing so. WHY was he still allowed out? That is the question!?!?! pic.twitter.com/IHoZPJ8L3x — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 26, 2019

Thompson, 23, is also suspected of pushing a 58-year-old man into an idling southbound F train in Queens earlier that same day, police sources told The New York Post last week. The victim, who was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment, told police he was spit on and beaten on the platform, and said he recognized Thompson as his attacker after he saw his photo on TV in connection to the other incident.

Thompson has been linked to several other incidents on the subway, as police have charged him in connection with creating more than 700 subway delays this year by pulling the emergency brake in the conductors’ cabs.

The New York Times reported in August that Thompson was arrested after he was seen riding on the outside of a subway car and charged with reckless endangerment and criminal trespassing. It was his 18th arrest, the Times reported, 17 of which involve the transit system.

Police reportedly asked the public for help identifying the subway saboteur in May, releasing footage of a man who appeared to be in his early 20s standing perfectly balanced on the outer ledge of a subway car. A day after the footage was released, Thompson was taken into custody.

“He has mentioned in the past that he enjoys this and enjoys the thrill,” Inspector Brian McGee, the commanding officer of the robbery division that handled his case, said after Thompson’s arrest in May. “He likes to cause havoc.”

In June, the agency’s board passed a resolution calling for New York state legislators to create a mechanism for banning people who have been repeatedly convicted of serious crimes from NYC’s public transit system.