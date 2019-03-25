‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Poses With Cousins in Rare Family Photo

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette recently posed for a photo with her cousins, in a rare moment of letting fans in on her family life.

Taking to Instagram, Perrette shared the snap that featured her and a four of her cousins.

“Me and my cousins,” she wrote in a caption of the image, before adding a few smile faces.

Many of Perrette’s fans and Twitter followers have since commented on her picture, with one writing, “Good looking group. Cousins are our best friends by blood. Glad you got together with your family.”

“What a great picture Pauley!! Looks like a family with lots of love,you can see it in the eyes & smiles!!” another person tweeted.

Perrette announced her exit from NCIS about a year and a half ago, in October 2017. “So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…” the actress wrote in a post on Twitter that included a screenshot of a more in-depth statement.

“It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years,” Perrette added. “All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do.”

So it is true that I am leaving NCIS…

Then following May, she addressed her decision to leave the series, but was careful to withhold specifics.

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened. But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said),” the 49-year-old actress wrote in a tweet after the NCIS Season 15 finale.

Perrette also sent out a message to her dedicated fans, following her final episode of the series, thanking them for their support throughout the years.

“I hope that the fans will remember everything that Abby has taught all of us over the course of this entire run,” Perrette stated in the video message. “I have learned from my fans just such an incredible love and support. Abby fans are incredible, they really are the best. I can’t imagine a fan group being any better than that.”

Next up for Perrette, she will be starring in a comedy pilot — titled Broke — for CBS.