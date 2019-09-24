‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Reveals Photo With Karamo Brown and Fans Think They’re ‘Simply Beautiful’

Fans are swooning over NCIS alum Pauley Perrette‘s photos from her appearance at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 50th anniversary party, where she spoke at the fundraising event. She shared a few photos with fellow guests of honor and partygoers, including Kathy Griffin, Frankie Grande and Congressman Adam Schiff. She also shared a snapshot with Queer Eye star and Dancing With the Stars contestant Karamo Brown, which fans gushed over.

“Me and precious [Queer Eye] pal [Karamo Brown] at [the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s] 50th birthday party,” Perrette captioned the shot of the two of them smiling together. Perrette, 50, wore a long black spaghetti strap dress, while Brown, 38, wore a blue suit with a gold tie and gold pocket square.

Fans immediately replied with compliments for the NCIS alum and the Queer Eye culture expert.

You’re simply beautiful 🥰 — Alf (@GordonShumway66) September 24, 2019

You both look amazing!!! — Erin Marie (@Erin_Styles05) September 24, 2019

Perrette also shared a video of herself speaking at the event Saturday, encouraging attendees to bid on auction items to raise money for the LGBT center. “AMAZING night with all the beautiful people at the [L.A. LGBT Center’s] 50th birthday party! LOVE YOU ALL,” she tweeted in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Perrette frequently shares photos and updates of her various goings on, including a funny photo from last week of herself speaking at church, only to realize afterward that her dress was on backwards.

Meanwhile, Brown has his eye on the Dancing With the Stars mirrorball trophy. He and his pro dance partner Jenna Johnson have scored in the middle of the pack thus far, with a 17/30 during Week 1 and an improved 19/30 during Week 2, for a grand total of 36/60 so far in the competition. They did not place in the bottom two couples Monday night, leaving them safe to compete for at least another week.

During Monday’s live episode, Ray Lewis and partner Cheryl Burke placed in the bottom two alongside Supremes founding member Mary Wilson and partner Brandon Armstrong. Judge Carrie Ann Inaba voted to save Wilson, while judge Bruno Toniolo voted to save Lewis, leaving head judge Len Goodman to break the tie with a vote to save Lewis — meaning Wilson was sent packing and the former NFL player lived to see another week.