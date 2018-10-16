‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Demands ‘Monster’ Public Official Be Ousted After Baboon Hunting Trip

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is demanding that a “monster” public official be ousted after he boasted about a baboon hunting trip.

The “monster” that Perrette is referring to is Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer. He recently posted photos of himself with a “family of baboons” that he shot and killed with a bow and arrow, according to the Idaho Statesman.

Since posting the photos, Fischer has received quite a low of backlash, with the former NCIS star being just one of his many critics.

“What kind of monster kills giraffes and a family of baboons including a mother clutching her baby to impress his wife? And proudly posts it?” Perrette wrote in a her initial tweet.

“Prior tweet: the Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner Blake Fischer. That’s the monster. REMOVE HIM NOW! This is NOT A GAME! Monster,” she then tweeted, calling for Fischer to be removed form his government position.

She later posted another tweet chiding Fischer, and retweeting a post with links to the photos of him and the family of dead baboons.

“Prior tweet: Below contains photos of the dead animals and the smiling jerk that killed them and their baby. Wish I hadn’t seen so beware,” she said.

Many of her fans joined Perrette in her indignation, with most tweeting back in support of her calls for Fischer to be terminated as the Idaho Fish and Game Commissioner.

This is totally disgusting and unacceptable, what gives him the right to take the life’s of these poor animals, he is part of the problem also what is wrong with this world. Our children might never get to see these magnificent animals due to people like him senselessly killing — SPN All The Way (@HuntingSPNUK) October 15, 2018

“I understand hunting for food but I do not understand this type of killing. Calling it legal just supports the sad side of human power over helpless animals. Sad,” one fan commented.

“It’s difficult for most to understand the mindset of those who kill for pleasure. He chooses to use a bow and arrow to kill his smaller victims so, at the very least, doesn’t mind inflicting suffering on his victims. What a horrible individual,” another tweeted.

Fischer has responded to the criticisms against him, saying that he “was raised in a very ethical hunting family” and that the photos he posted were “normal.” He does not appear to have commented on whether or not he will resign his position.