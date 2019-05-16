‘NCIS’ Alum and ‘Broke’ Star Pauley Perrette Posts Bloody Hospital Photo, But Has a ‘Clean Bill of Health’

Pauley Perrette alarmed her social media followers Thursday morning after sharing a photo of her in the hospital.

The 50-year-old NCIS alum posed in her hospital gown for a rock-out selfie while apparently in the emergency room, but assured her followers that she was OK.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Well this was my night! No worries, clean bill of health. Just a chance to wear a beautiful gown!” she joked in the caption. She did not reveal the reason behind the visit.

Well this was my night! No worries, clean bill of health. Just a chance to wear a beautiful gown! pic.twitter.com/lpq209pr3e — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 16, 2019

Several fans replied to Perrette to wish her well, with many concerned about her bloody arm at the site of the IV needle.

“Someone needs to go back to school and learn how to put an IV in properly. [Shaking my head],” one Twitter user wrote.

“Very concerned about the way they’ve put the IV line in…” another said.

“What the heck with that IV line? What the heck with the ER visit? Stay well dear Pauley,” someone else wrote.

“Get well soon Pauley,” another said.

Earlier in the day, Jamie Camil, who co-stars in the new CBS comedy series Broke alongside Perrette, said at the network’s upfront presentation that she was unable to attend the event because she was sick.

After a trailer for the new series aired for audiences during the event at Carnegie Hall in New York City, Camil introduced the cast, referring to Perrette as “the hilarious and talented Pauley Perrette, who is sadly sick, who you know from 16 years on NCIS.”

Earlier this month, Perrette revealed that she had slipped and fallen down concrete stairs. The actress shared several photos of her bruised arm and elbow, writing in the caption of the tweet that she had been receiving a pizza delivery when she fell.

“Slipped and fell down my concrete stairs tonight getting my pizza delivery! Ouch! Concrete slide!” she wrote.

It’s unclear if Wednesday’s emergency room visit was connected to her injury earlier this month.

Perrette exited NCIS in 2018 after starring as scientist Abby Sciuto since the long-running procedural’s premiere in 2003. She originally announced her exit in 2017 and vaguely opened up about leaving the show on Twitter around the time of her character’s exit, writing that a “machine” is “keeping me silent.”

“I refused to go low, that’s why I’ve never told publicly what happened,” she wrote. “But there are tabloid articles out there that are telling total lies about me. If you believe them? Please leave me alone. You clearly don’t know me. (Sorry guys, had to be said).”

“I’ve been supporting anti-bullying programs forever,” she added. “But now I KNOW because it was ME! If it’s school or work, that you’re required to go to? It’s horrifying. I left. Multiple Physical Assaults. I REALLY get it now. Stay safe. Nothing is worth your safety. Tell someone.”

CBS responded to Perrette’s tweets in a statement saying that it is “committed to a safe work environment on all our shows.”

In Broke, Perrette will star as a single mom alongside Camil as a trust fund baby who gets cut off by his father and must move into the condo of his wife’s sister, played by Perrette.

Deadline reports that Perrette’s character, Jackie, “is a tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom with a 9-year-old son. The manager of a bar, Jackie is feisty, not easily cowed, sometimes hot-headed, the kind of woman who knows her way around a toolbox and an acetylene torch. She’s not thrilled when her snobby rich sister and husband suddenly show up on her doorstep, but she comes to remember how much she loves her sister and learns to appreciate them both in her life.”

Broke is expected to premiere sometime mid-season on CBS.