‘NCIS’ Actor Adam Croasdell Being Harassed After Breaking Contact With Catfisher

NCIS actor Adam Croasdell has been catfished.

Adam Croasdell, best known for his roles on Preacher, Reign, and NCIS, claims that he is being harassed by an unknown person after he broke off a relationship after learning he was being catfished.

According to legal documents obtained by TMZ, in April of 2017 Croasdell connected with who he believed was a 24-year-old woman named Gabriella Winters who went by @topthatpose on Instagram. After exchanging numbers and talking daily, the two formed a relationship, though Croasdell broke things off when “Gabriella” avoided FaceTime calls and meeting in person.

It was after the breakup that Croasdell claims he began receiving harassing messages and emails from “Gabriella” through hundreds of different accounts. Croasdell estimates that he received anywhere from 10 to 50 messages a day, some of them claiming to be from members of Gabriella’s family.

Croasdell has since filed a report with the police and a search warrant has since been issued for Gabriella’s various accounts.

If Croasdell was hoping to get help from popular MTV series Catfish, he may be out of luck, as it was recently announced that one-half of the series’ co-hosts was leaving. On Aug. 8, Max Joseph announced that he would be exiting the show to pursue his filmmaking career, with his final episode airing on Aug. 22.

“Hey guys, the time has come, sadly, for me to move on from Catfish. Working on this show for the last seven years has been one of the most meaningful experiences of my life. I’ve learned a lot about myself, my country and human nature in general. Nev [Schulman] and I have become brothers and our bromance has blossomed before your eyes,” Joseph said in a statement.

“For a while now I have been straddling two careers as TV host and filmmaker and, while this level of busy-ness is a dream come true, my life can no longer sustain it,” he continued. “With Catfish still going strong after 7 seasons, 115 episodes, 31 specials and showing no sign of slowing down, I feel it is finally the time for me to make my exit. Although I have a heavy heart, I am also excited for everything that’s to come for myself, for Nev, for our crew and for the show. Thank you for watching, thank you for the love and for the memes.”

The series, which recently resumed production following accusations of sexual misconduct against host Nev Schulman, airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on MTV.