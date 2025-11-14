NBC TV Reporter Criticized for His Response to Death of Food Influencer With Same Name

One NBC reporter in Los Angeles is under fire on social media after making comments that some perceived to be disrespectful when a man with his same name recently died.

TMZ posted an obituary on Twitter/X for food influencer Michael Duarte, better known online as FoodWithBearHands. NBC Los Angeles sports journalist Michael Duarte quote-tweeted the post with the “mind blown” emoji.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Some readers found the post funny, with Twitter/X users writing “Sorry for your loss of yourself” and “Are you not aware of your own passing?,” while another joked he was “the first person to read his own condolences” online.

“How you wake up dead?,” one user wrote, while another said “Rest in peace bro I’ll see you tomorrow.”

Sorry for your loss of yourself — JAHẞUIKEM🍁🍃 (@CallmehPrime) November 12, 2025

Still, some found the post insensitive. “Wow you can’t even let him rest in peace smh,” one user said. Another user replied, “Stop mocking the dead.. We know you all have the same name.”

“Tasteless joke, this is someone’s passing, a bit of decency would be welcomed,” another user wrote.

Tasteless joke, this is someone's passing, a bit of decency would be welcomed. — Niko (@Entoma_Niko) November 12, 2025

The food influencer Duarte apparently passed away this past Saturday following a “horrible incident,” according to a GoFundMe posted to support his family.

“Michael’s death occurred just 3 short days after he and his wife celebrated their 9 year wedding anniversary,” the page says.