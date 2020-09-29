Naya Rivera's Sister Responds to Reports She Is Living With 'Glee' Star's Ex-Husband Ryan Dorsey

✖

It's been nearly three months since Glee actor Naya Rivera died following a drowning incident at Lake Piru. Recently, it was reported that Rivera's sister, Nickayla Rivera, was getting close to Ryan Dorsey, the late star's ex-husband, and her nephew, Josey Dorsey, amidst this difficult time. In light of those reports, Nickayla issued a message in which she noted that she has simply been there to show up for her family even when she "can't show up" for herself.

On her Instagram Story, Nickayla wrote that this has been the "darkest time" of her life in light of her sister's passing. As a result, she is showing up for her family, especially her nephew Josey, during this hard time. "In the darkest time of my life, the only thing that is important is my friends & family," she began. "Showing up for my nephew, even though I can't show up for myself." The 26-year-old model then went on to address reports that she has been getting close to her sister's ex-husband and that they have moved in together. Nickayla continued, "Im not concerned with the way things look because no one can see each agonizing moment we all endure. What matters most I've learned, is to show compassion, not to judge others, & never take a moment of life for granted. I hope you all can do the same."

Nickayla's post came after the Daily Mail published photos of her helping Dorsey move his belongings out of his home in the North Hills area of Los Angeles to a new place 30 minutes away. The publication also noted that the two were seen on several other occasions in September, as they were spotted shopping and going for a walk together. In her statement, Nickayla did not confirm or deny that she had moved in with Dorsey.

Following the news of Rivera's untimely passing, her sister penned a lengthy and emotional message on Instagram in tribute to her. "There are no words to describe my love for you. Side by side or miles apart, our connection is infinite," Nickayla wrote alongside a throwback photo of herself and her older sister. "Our bond is unbreakable. We were complete opposites, yet simultaneously the same. The yin to my yang. I never knew that by losing you, I would find so much of you in myself." She added, "I’ve never known a life without you in it & still can’t imagine it. My world is turned upside down. But through it all, everything we were, we are still. I’ll always look at you with the same eyes as I did when I was young.⁣ My shmaya, I’ll love you for eternity & miss you every second of my life."