‘Glee’ Actress Naya Rivera Granted Joint Custody Despite Domestic Battery Arrest

Naya Rivera has been granted joint custody of her son with Ryan Dorsey, despite a recent domestic battery arrest.

The Blast reported on Friday that the former couple agreed to share joint legal and physical custody of their 2-year-old son, Josey Hollis Dorsey. Representatives for the former Glee actress confirmed the deal to Page Six.

Sources for The Blast said the agreement is only temporary.

“The family is working together peacefully and all matters have been amicably resolved,” Rivera’s representative told Page Six.

The 30-year-old Rivera first filed for divorce from the 34-year-old Dorsey in November 2016. They called it off the divorce in October 2017, but she re-filed for divorce earlier this month. The couple married in July 2014, on the day Rivera was expected to marry Big Sean.

Rivera was arrested for allegedly assaulting Dorsey in West Virginia on Nov. 25. She allegedly hit Dorsey in the face while they were walking with their son.

“This is a difficult time for everyone in the family especially for Naya and I,” Dorsey wrote in a statement on Twitter after Rivera’s arrest. “This isn’t some reality show, this is our life, and I ask that everyone especially ‘the media’ please respect our privacy and treat us/the situation how you would want a loved one to be treated.”

Sources told E! News after the arrest that Rivera’s friends and family are “very concerned” for her and that it wasn’t the first time the relationship was violent.

The couple “have had a toxic relationship for a while now, and although they tried to make it work again, source thinks that a divorce will be a conversation very soon,” the sources said. “Everyone wants what is best for Josey and thinks that a permanent separation is needed.”