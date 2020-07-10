Naya Rivera Was Reportedly 'Really Happy and Excited' for Future Before Lake Disappearance

Multiple reports indicate that Naya Rivera was looking forward to a bright future with her son before she was declared missing on Wednesday night. The Glee star's son, Josey, was found sleeping on the boat she'd rented on Wednesday for a day trip on Lake Piro in Southern California.

"Probably the best I've ever seen her," one source told E! Online. "She finally had a great co-parenting system worked out, and she seemed genuinely really happy. She was excited for new beginnings this year. Naya and Josey were incredibly close and had a very tight bond," they added, along with the fact that their boating expedition wouldn't have been a "surprise to anyone" who knew them. "They were always going on fun adventures together. She loved to take Josey places and explore with him. They were always doing something fun and loved to be outdoors."

Now that Rivera's son was found alive and well, they said that he "will definitely be looked after by his grandma, who was also extremely close to him" and her ex-husband, Ryan Dorsey. Although there were still long-term concerns. "The family is very worried about Josey's wellbeing. It's all very tragic and the family is heartbroken and devastated."

Another source spoke about her relationship with her and Dorsey. Despite the divorce, the two were reportedly "really good about co-parenting" and stuck to a "routine" when doing so. "That child was her life," they added. "To say that he will be devastated if his mom never comes back is an understatement."

On Thursday, Ventura County Sheriff's Office announced that the search attempt had turned into a recovery mission now that Rivera was presumed dead. "We're presuming that an accident happened and we're presuming she drowned in the lake," Ventura County Sheriff Deputy Chris Dyer told reporters. Given that the mission is now one of recovery, "the goal is still to bring Miss Rivera home to her family so they can have some closure," he added.

Rivera played Santana Lopez on the Fox musical drama Glee for six years, starting back in 2009 and appearing in most of the episodes during her tenure. She later had roles in the CBS sitcom The Royal Family and most recently in the YouTube Red series Step Up: High Water. Since her disappearance, fans and former co-stars have spoken out on social media offering their well-wishes.