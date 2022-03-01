Naya Rivera’s Family’s Wrongful Death Lawsuit Sees Major Development

It has been nearly two years since Glee star Naya Rivera died while boating with her son, and now her family’s wrongful death lawsuit has hit a major development. Entertainment Tonight reports that Rivera’s ex, Ryan Dorsey, filed the suit against Ventura County, California, United Water Conservation District and Ventura County’s Parks and Recreation Management for “wrongful death and negligent infliction of emotional distress.” He filed it on behalf of Josey, the 6-year-old son he shared with Rivera.

On Monday, Attorney Amjad M. Khan — who represents Josey and Rivera’s estate — released a statement to ET, explaining that a settlement agreement has been reached. “In Josey Hollis Dorsey and the Estate of Naya Rivera’s litigation relating to the drowning death of Naya Rivera on July 8, 2020, all parties have entered into a global settlement, which is subject to approval by the Ventura Superior Court on March 16,” Kahn wrote in the statement. “Through this settlement, Josey will receive just compensation for having to endure the drowning of his beloved mother at Lake Piru. Though the tragic loss of Josey’s mother can never truly be overcome, we are very pleased that the monetary settlement will significantly assist Josey with his life beyond this tragedy.”

Rivera was reported missing on July 8, 2020, after she took Josey out in a rented boat on the Ventura, California lake. The pontoon was discovered with Josey aboard and unharmed, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. Authorities searched for more than five days, eventually finding Rivera’s body on the morning of July 13, 2020.

Following the investigation, Rivera’s death was officially ruled an accidental drowning. The Blast shared a copy of Rivera’s death certificate, which lists her cause of death as “drowning” that claimed her life in just “minutes.” It also states that Rivera had “no other significant conditions that contributed to her death.”

Investigators believe that in the moments before Rivera was pulled underwater, she performed a heroic act by making sure Josey got back into the boat so he would be safe. Rivera’s father, George Rivera, was asked about this and explained that it is reflective of the type of mother his daughter was. “Sort of the same mantra she used for life, you know, preservation, keep going, when things are hard you keep pushing,” he said. “It just shows you the strength of the person.”