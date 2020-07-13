Naya Rivera's Dad George and Ex Ryan Dorsey Among Mourners at Lake Piru

Naya Rivera's dad George and her ex, Ryan Dorsey, were among the mourners present at Lake Piru when searchers recovered her body. According to Just Jared, the two men were photographed as authorities prepared a news conference to inform the public of the developments. Rivera married Dorey in 2014, and shared one son, Josey, with him. They divorced in 2018. In addition to Rivera's father and ex, many of her former Glee co-stars were present as well.

On Wednesday, Rivera rented a boat and took Josey out on Lake Piru. Sometime later, the boat was found — with the child alive and well — but Rivera was missing. Authorities began a search and rescue mission, which later turned to a recovery mission, as Rivera was presumed dead. Now, in the news conference, Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub stated that they are confident that a body they've recovered from the lake is Rivera. "Based on the location where the body was found, physical characteristics of the body, clothing found on the body, and the physical condition of the body, as well as the absence of any other persons reported missing in the area, we are confident the body we found is that of Naya Rivera," Ayub said.

BREAKING: Authorities have found ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera’s body in Lake Piru. Ventura County Sheriff Bill Ayub said there is no indication of foul play and no indication that it was a suicide pic.twitter.com/osIZfWG1x2 — NowThis (@nowthisnews) July 13, 2020

Ayub stated that Rivera's body was found around 9:10 a.m. local time, and that it appeared to have been in the water for several days. He also stated that there was no foul play suspected. It is also reportedly speculated that Rivera used the last of her strength to push Josey back into the boat from the water, and then didn't make it back up herself. Following her tragic death, many have taken to social media to mourn the later actress and singer.

"This is an absolute nightmare," Bebe Rexa tweeted. "I had the pleasure of having dinner with her once after a recording session we did together and she was an absolute sweetheart. My heart goes out to her family and friends. I hope I’m lucky enough to meet you up in heaven. Rest In Peace Naya Rivera." Former The Voice contestant Bryana Salaz added, "Naya Rivera. Didn’t realize the impact [you] had on my life growing up, being the first poc, lgbtq character I saw on screen. I grew up listening to [you] sing, being inspired by the girl on Glee who looks like me & is unapologetically herself. You changed so many lives. Rest easy angel."