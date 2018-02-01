Robert Wagner Now Considered Person of Interest in Natalie Wood’s 1981 Death

It is being reported that actor Robert Wagner has been labeled a person of interest in a new investigation of the 1981 death of Natalie Wood.

According to Page Six, 87-year-old Wagner is being sought after by the Los Angeles County sheriff’s office for an interview regarding the circumstances surrounding Wood’s death, which previously believed to be accidental.

However, back in 2012, her death certificate was amended to read that she died from “drowning and other undetermined factors.” The cause for this was due to some unexplained bruising that was thought to have happened when she possibly fell into the water, but it could not be determined conclusively.

“As we’ve investigated the case over the last six years, I think he’s more of a person of interest now,” Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. John Corina said to reporters of Wagner. “I mean, we know now that he was the last person to be with Natalie before she disappeared.”

Wood reportedly died after mysteriously ending up in the water while spending Thanksgiving on her family’s yacht with Wagner, who was her husband, as well as actor Christopher Walken and the yacht’s Captain, Dennis Davern.

The detective originally assigned to the case believed Wood’s death to be an accident, as did Wagner and Walken. The witnesses’ recollections of the events have not remained consistent over time, however, which is where the need for further investigation comes from.

“I haven’t seen [Wagner] tell the details that match all the other witnesses in this case,” Lt. Corina added. “I think he’s constantly changed his story a little bit. And his version of events just don’t add up.”

When asked if he believed it was possible that Wood’s death was the result of murder, Lt. Corina replied, “I think it’s suspicious enough to make us think that something happened.”

Reportedly, Walken has already met with investigators regarding the investigation, but it is not known what he may have shared. Wagner, on the other hand, is said to be refusing to speak with detectives.

While Lt. Corina is careful in how he speaks about the investigation, another Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department official, Detective Ralph Hernandez, is much more straightforward with his theory that the foul play was involved.

“She looked like a victim of assault,” Detective Hernandez told reporters. ” … We have not been able to prove this was a homicide. And we haven’t been able to prove that this was an accident, either. The ultimate problem is we don’t know how she ended up in the water.”

A special 48 Hours titled, “Natalie Wood: Death in Dark Water,” will air on Saturday at 10 p.m. ET on CBS, and it further details the specifics of the ongoing investigation.

Photo Credit: IMDB / Jason Hailey