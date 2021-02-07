Natalie Portman Slams 'Baby Bump' Pregnancy Reports, Calls Out Body Shaming

✖

Natalie Portman is not pregnant, despite a speculative report that the New York Post's Page Six published. The 39-year-old was spotted in Sydney, Australia, where she is working on Thor: Love and Thunder, and the Post suggested Portman was pregnant because of the way her shirt fell over her stomach. Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied are parents to son Aleph, 8, and daughter Amalia, 4.

"Hey, so I'm totally not pregnant," Portman wrote on her Instagram Story Friday, along with a screenshot of the Post's headline. "But apparently it's still OK in 2021 for anyone to speculate and comment on a woman's body shame whenever they want? Do better [Post]." She included an eye-rolling emoji. The Post's story featured paparazzi photos of Portman in Sydney without any comment from the star herself. The Post also speculated that Portman wore a loose sweatshirt in other on-set photos to hide a "baby bump."

Portman rarely ever uses her Instagram profile and almost never uses her Instagram Story. Her last past was on Jan. 20 to celebrate Vice President Kamala Harris becoming the first woman vice president. She rarely ever shares photos of her family. In May 2020, she made an exception to her rule by sharing a photo of herself with her son and daughter taken by Millepied.

Thor: Love and Thunder will be Portman's return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after sitting out the third Thor movie, Thor: Ragnarok. She played Jane Foster in the first two Thor movies and will play the part again in the upcoming movie. Thor: Love and Thunder is being directed by Taika Waititi and will also feature Guardians of the Galaxy stars Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, and Sean Gunn. Christian Bale is set to play the villain, Gorr the God Butcher.

"I'm playing the Mighty Thor. There were some of the graphic novels where Jane Foster becomes Thor," Portman told Jimmy Fallon in October, referring to recent Marvel comics where Jane took over the mantle of Thor. "It's going to be really silly and funny and great. We've got [director] Taika Waititi. He's wonderful, so I'm very excited."

The biggest challenge for the production was getting in shape to play Jane as an action hero. "I'm trying. I've also had months of pandemic eating baked goods and lying in bed and feeling sorry for myself, so I'm super tired after working out and during and dreading before it," she said. Fans will get to see if that hard work paid off when Thor: Love and Thunder opens on Feb. 11, 2022.