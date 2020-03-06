Nashville Tornado: Scott Baio Shares Updates on Family Members He Was Not Able to Contact

Actor Scott Baio shared on Twitter Tuesday that he could not contact some family members after a devastating tornado hit Nashville, Tennessee. Thankfully, Baio told fans his family members were contacted and are alive. He also urged his followers to help those affected by the storm in Middle Tennessee.

A lot of property loss & damage at Tuckers Crossroads where my in laws live. We JUST heard, by text message, they’re alive! No power & now the cleanup begins. Thanks for the prayers & kind words. Middle Tennessee needs a lot of prayers for the community right now. #Nashville pic.twitter.com/nVI5VO5m0M — Scott Baio (@ScottBaio) March 3, 2020

“OMG! We haven’t been able to make any contact with my in laws or my brother in law. Only Renee’s younger sister Brandy, and a cousin,” Baio, who is married to Renee Sloan-Baio, tweeted. “Please pray for our family and the Nashville area.”

A few moments later, Baio confirmed Renee received a text from her brother, but was still waiting on a message from her parents.

“A lot of property loss & damage at Tuckers Crossroads where my in laws live,” Baio wrote in one tweet. “We JUST heard, by text message, they’re alive! No power & now the cleanup begins. Thanks for the prayers & kind words. Middle Tennessee needs a lot of prayers for the community right now.”

In another update, Baio shared, “Yes, most of Renee’s family members have been located and are save. A few are still displaced or haven’t reached out due to no power and the cell towers have been destroyed.”

On Wednesday, Baio told fans that all of Renee’s family members have been located and are safe.

“Update: To the best of our knowledge….Renee’s family members have been located since the tornado hit Middle Tennessee,” the former Happy Days actor wrote. “Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

At least 24 people were killed when the tornado struck Nashville and Middle Tennessee. Governor Bill Lee declared a state of emergency, and President Donald Trump is expected to visit on Friday. On Thursday, Lee asked Trump to declare a major disaster in the state so federal assistance can arrive sooner for Benton, Carroll, Davidson, Putnam, and Wilson counties.

“Local and state emergency officials and responders, working alongside countless volunteers and non-profit organizations, have worked tirelessly to respond to the needs of their families, communities, and neighborhoods,” Lee said in a statement. “It now becomes necessary for our federal partners to make resources available to supplement our efforts and get Tennessee and those impacted on our way to recovery.”

Baio was not the only celebrity to share concerns for their families in the wake of the tornado. Paramore lead singer Hayley Williams told fans her family is safe.

“[Because] people are asking – the guys and i, our friends, and families are all safe. thanks for caring and reaching out,” the musician tweeted on Tuesday. “so many people are without power, or worse, without a home at all. my heart just kinda wont stop sinking today for our community. thanks again for sending us love.”

