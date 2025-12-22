‘Naruto’ and ‘Gundam’ Voice Actor Dead at 79: RIP to Tomomichi Nishimura

Iconic voice actor Tomomichi Nishimura has died. He was 79.

His death was announced by his agency ArtsVision, who noted that he had been undergoing medical treatment for some time after putting his career on pause back in September due to his poor health. He passed away on November 29.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Name a popular anime and it’s likely that Nishimura voiced a character in it. He is best known for his role as the Narrator in YuYu Hakusho, as the coach in Slam Dunk, as M. Bison and Akuma in the Street Fighter series, and as Tsuchikage Onoki in the Naruto franchise.

Those are just his most prominent roles, however. He’s also lent his voice to One Piece, Neon Genesis Evangelion, Sailor Moon, Samurai Champloo, Black Lagoon, Digimon, Dragon Ball Super, Full Metal Panic!, Gundam, Jujutsu Kaisen, and plenty more.

He also had a massive career dubbing international films and TV shows into Japanese, where he’s voiced characters in everything from CSI: Crime Scene Investigation to the Will Ferrell comedy Anchorman to David Cronenberg’s classic horror film ExistenZ.

His cause of death was not reported, and his family already held a private funeral.

His Jujutsu Kaisen co-star Junichi Suwabe, who voices the series’ antagonist Sukuna, mourned his death on Twitter/X.

“Sad. All the more so because we had the chance to work together on a recent project,” he wrote. “I express my condolences.”