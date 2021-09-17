Naomi Campbell Receives Royal Nod to Take Over Charity Originally Run by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Naomi Campbell is doing a lot more than modeling these days. In addition to her new campaign with Chanel for their “Time” watch collection, Campbell was recently named the main global ambassador for The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. The role of global ambassador was originally Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s but was left vacant amid “Megxit.”

Now, the supermodel has all eyes on her in what The Blast reports to be one of Queen Elizabeth’s biggest charity projects. The report notes that the project is close to The Queen’s heart and it’s an honor for a non-royal to have the title.

The website for the organization reveals that the charity is aimed at helping young people throughout the different Commonwealth countries. In addition to providing funds and services, the organization strives to help youngsters become part of the system with loans that offer good rates and payment options. If granted the opportunity to be part of the program, they are also offered free legal advice.

According to the report, the charity has been left abandoned since Prince Harry and Meghan Marke’s voyage to the U.S. Campbell will be expected to deliver on specific goals. One of which includes mention of the previous achievement of giving out 1 million British pounds in funding for different projects.

Campbell is excited to be part of the project. “I have been doing the work with empowering young people for over 25 years. This is something very close to my heart and I will continue to do everything I can to uplift the next generation, so they can create a better future for their communities,” she said in an official statement.

Charity is near and dear to Campbell. She was a huge supporter of the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund. She organized the well-attended benefit Versace fashion show for the organization in 1998. Causes Campbell has supported throughout the years include breast cancer awareness, natural disaster relief funds including: Hurricane Katrina in 2005, the Mumbai terrorist attacks in 2008, the Haiti earthquake in 2010, and the Japan earthquake in 2011. She also continues to work as an advocate for models and fashion professionals of color.