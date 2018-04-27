Nancy Grace Speaks out About Billy Cosby Verdict

Former HLN host Nancy Grace has spoken out about the sexual assault conviction of Bill Cosby, saying it was “a long time coming.”

Speaking to TMZ, Grace expressed support for Cosby’s alleged victims, saying, “They always feel like it was their fault, and they’re embarrassed I don’t know why they’re embarrassed but they are. This is a very painful episode for all of them, and let me just say, it’s been a long time coming.”

She then addressed what might happen moving forward, and explained, “He’s definitely gonna get hard jail time, and I’ll tell you this, this is what I think his lawyers will try to do: they’ll try to get an appeal bond — first move in the playbook — which means you stay out on bond until your conviction is appealed. Which could be years.”

Finally, Grace also made a point to directly address supermodel Janice Dickinson, who is one of Cosby’s accusers, and chided anyone who has ridiculed her claims. “It doesn’t matter what we think about them. What matters is what happened to them and who did it.”

Grace is not the only one to speak out about Cosby’s guilty conviction, as attorney Gloria Allred also made a public statement, calling it a “her-storic” moment.

Speaking about the victim in the trial, Andrea Constand, Allred added that this result was “not history, but the story of her,” as reported by CBS News.

“We are so happy that finally we can say women are believed, and not only on #MeToo, but in a court of law where they were under oath, where they testified truthfully, where they were attacked, where they were smeared,” added Allred, who represents 33 of Bill Cosby’s sexual assault accusers.

“But today, this jury has shown that what the #MeToo movement is saying is that women are worthy of being believed,” one of Cosby’s accusers went on to say of verdict. “It is also about a victory for womanhood, and it is a victory for all sexual assault survivors, female and male.”