Movie Star Receives Death Threats, Gets Beefed-Up Security on Set

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is filming under enhanced security measures in Hyderabad following multiple threats to his life. The actor, currently working on his upcoming film Sikandar at Falaknuma Palace Hotel, is protected by a comprehensive four-tier security system that includes NSG commandos and police personnel, per Hindustan Times.

Sources familiar with the arrangements revealed to Midday that portions of the property have been restricted, with access limited to essential film personnel. “There are three standing sets, of which two are in the city, but the main location is the palace hotel. Even though they are shooting in one portion, the production team has secured access to the entire hotel and grounds, transforming it into a fortress.”

The security protocol includes rigorous screening processes. “While guests can book their stay in the hotel, they have to undergo two levels of screenings, one by the hotel and the other by Salman’s security team, according to Hindustan Times. Access to the location is controlled—only those with prior permission can enter, following background and ID checks. The staff also undergo daily screenings, and there is a strict no-swapping policy,” a source explained.

The protection detail comprises multiple layers: “This includes the private security detail, consisting of ex-paramilitary personnel, that has been hired. Then there is the team hand-picked by Salman’s long-time bodyguard Shera, and the cover that has been granted by the Hyderabad police and Mumbai police. In all, the superstar is accompanied by a 50-to-70-member security personnel,” reports the outlet.

The heightened security follows a new threat message allegedly from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang received at the Mumbai Traffic Control Room late Thursday night. The message warned of consequences regarding a songwriter over a song allegedly connecting Khan with the imprisoned gangster. This marks the fifth threat directed at the actor in recent weeks, with the Mumbai Police treating the incident seriously as they work to ensure Khan’s safety and investigate the source and motive behind the message.

A previous threat on November 5 presented Khan with an ultimatum to either apologize or pay 50 million Indian Rupee ($593,000) to safeguard his life. A case has been registered against an unknown person by Worli Police regarding the threat message sent to the Worli traffic control room about the writer of the song “Main Sikandar Houn,” reports Times of India.

The threats against Khan occur amid similar incidents targeting other Bollywood figures. Actor Shah Rukh Khan recently faced threats when the Bandra police received a call demanding a 5 million Indian Rupee ($59,000) ransom. The caller, identifying as “Hindustani,” warned that he would kill Khan unless the ransom was paid.

The call was traced to Faizan Khan, a lawyer from Raipur, Chhattisgarh, who claimed his phone was stolen and has been summoned for questioning by the Mumbai police. Shah Rukh Khan’s security has been upgraded to Y+ level following threats related to his films Pathaan and Jawan, according to the outlet.

Despite these challenges, Khan is proceeding with his work schedule, which includes shooting scenes with actress Rashmika Mandanna before departing for Dubai for his Da-Bangg Reloaded show.