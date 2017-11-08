The Most Offensive Celebrity Halloween Costumes So Far

No one takes Halloween more seriously than celebrities.

From intricate costumes to insane parties, movie stars, musicians, models and socialites head out in their most creative outfits to show off their holiday spirit.

George Clooney, Matthew Morrison and M. Night Shyamalan hosted some of the most lavish parties over the weekend, and stars showed out donning their best (or worst) costumes.

While there were plenty of standouts from the weekend’s pre-Halloween festivities, a few caught fans’ eyes as being on the offensive side. Keep scrolling to see the costumes labeled as most inappropriate so far this year, then take a look back at some costumes from previous years that we won’t soon forget.

2017’s biggest fails:

This year, we’ve seen more over-the-top costumes than overly offensive ones, but a few celebrities have been criticized for their tone-deaf or inappropriate outfits so far this Halloween season.

Tomi Lahren

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren tried to show her patriotism for Halloween, but many called out her costume for misusing the American flag. For her costume, she wrote a bodysuit with President Trump’s “Make American Great Again” slogan and wrapped the country’s flag around her like a cape.

Brian Grazer

Hollywood movie producer Brian Grazer didn’t learn the lesson of multiple celebs who’ve donned Native American costumes before him, only to be slammed for cultural appropriation. Grazer wore his version of traditional garb, but fans weren’t as excited about the costume as he was.

Grazer has since deleted his Instagram photo showing the costume, which was posted with the caption,”Getting ready for Halloween… what do you think?!”

Kim Kardashian West

Kim Kardashian West hit up multiple parties in a few different costumes this weekend, but her look as Aaliyah caught some heat from fans. Some alleged that Kardashian was appropriating African-American culture by dressing as a black icon.

Others criticized her for dressing as the late singer, who died in a tragic airplane crash at the age of 22.

Baby Girl Aaliyah pic.twitter.com/5GUHkNJgNi — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 29, 2017

Offensive costumes from previous years:

If there was a ‘Worst Costumes Hall of Fame,’ these celebrity outfits would definitely earn their ranks.

Chris Brown

The R&B singer didn’t think his theme through when he and a group of friends dressed as terrorists for a Halloween party. The photo has since been deleted from Brown’s social media.

Heidi Klum

Klum is known as one of the grandest costume-wearers when it comes to Halloween, but her lavish portrayal of a Hindu goddess Kali was met with some stark criticism from the religion’s followers. Hindu leaders called for an apology from the America’s Got Talent judge after she wore this costume.

Hilary Duff

The former child star and then boyfriend wore sexy Native American and pilgrim costumes to a party. When fans slammed them as being inappropriate, Duff issued a heartfelt apology acknowledging her mistake.

In recent years, other celebs like Paris Hilton, Chrissy Teigen and Ellie Goulding, among others, have also dressed as Native Americans.

Sooooo the fake gun for my pilgrim costume came. Don’t think it’s quite big enough ?? A post shared by Hilary Duff (@hilaryduff) on Oct 28, 2016 at 5:17pm PDT

Tia Mowry

The Sister, Sister actress didn’t get too much heat when she dressed as a Geisha one Halloween, but the costume often tops ‘most inappropriate’ lists around the Halloween holiday.

Geisha!!!!! A post shared by tiamowry (@tiamowry) on Oct 31, 2013 at 6:14pm PDT

Prince Harry

British royal Prince Harry made headlines when he dressed up as a Nazi soldier for a Halloween party. The public figure was slammed for offending Jewish people whose ancestors were tortured and killed by the political group.

Kylie Jenner

The youngest Kardashian-Jenner captioned a photo of her costume “Eskimo,” but when fans slammed her for mocking the culture, she changed it to read “snow princess.”

Snow Princess ❄️ A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Oct 31, 2015 at 9:38am PDT

Ashley Tisdale

Tisdale and her husband were criticised for sexualizing Día de Los Muertos with their costumes, but the actress barked back at her haters. “My husband is half Mexican and wasn’t offended,” she said when fans dissed her sheer-topped outfit.

Vanessa’s annual Halloween party ??? A post shared by Ashley Tisdale (@ashleytisdale) on Oct 30, 2016 at 10:07am PDT

Scott Disick

Kourtney Kardashian’s former flame turned heads with his Arab sheik costume for a Halloween party. The costume drew so much criticism that Kourtney’s sister Khloe had to issue an apology on his behalf.

Happy halloween! We getting Arab money tonight A post shared by Scott Disick (@letthelordbewithyou) on Oct 31, 2014 at 8:10pm PDT

Ashley Benson

The Pretty Little Liars actress asked fans how they liked her Cecil the lion costume on social media. Cecil was famously killed by a Minnesota dentist.

Benson removed the photo from her social media after it faced major backlash.

Bill Maher

Months after Animal Planet‘s Steve Irwin was killed, Bill Maher thought it would be funny to dress as the late crocodile hunter, complete with a sting ray which killed him sticking out of his chest.

Click here to see the photo of Maher’s 2006 costume.

Julianne Hough

Actress and dancer Julianne Hough stepped out in a prison costume as Crazy Eyes from Orange Is the New Black, but her blackface make-up drew major hate from fans.

Hough issued multiple apologies after the incident.

Click here to see the photo.