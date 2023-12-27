Morris Chestnut Facing Major Lawsuit

Morris Chestnut is facing some legal troubles. According to The Blast, the Boyz n the Hood actor is being sued by a car dealership company for a breach of contract. In legal documents obtained by the outlet, Chestnut reportedly failed to contribute his portion of the costs and is now being asked to pay a sum. The suit alleges that The Resident alum went into an operating agreement with another unnamed person. The two were to be equal members of Martin Automotive of Glendora, LLC, on behalf of an Arizona corporation.

Three years later, the duo "entered into the Membership Interest Purchase Agreement ('MIPA]) relating to the Arizona corporation selling off its membership interest in Glendora LLC." By the end of 2019, at the conclusion of their contracts, Chestnut and the other person had entered the Closing Amendment to Membership Interest Purchase Agreement. The contract is to transfer the ownership of an LLC, in this case, Glendora LLC.

The document states that Chestnut is the manager of Glendora LLC and had to pay a "principal reimbursement amount of $54,005.90, plus simple interest at the rate of 1.61 percent within 12 months after the Closing Date." The lawsuit claims that the actor failed to follow through with the payments, which were to be paid monthly. While the plaintiff states that it fulfilled its obligation, Chestnut and his co-defendants failed to contribute $6,855.74, which was their portion. Now, the lawsuit is seeking $60,861.64 in damages.

Aside from his acting duties, Morris Chestnut owned two Hyundai car dealerships. He explained on Live! earlier this year that a friend at an award show got him into the business but admitted he was an "absentee owner." He was previously the president of MC Auto Group and manager of Martin Automotive of Glendora. As of now, no other information has been revealed about the lawsuit or Chestnut's intentions.

The actor has been quite busy in recent years, so it's no wonder that he hasn't been paying much attention to his other ventures. Chestnut can most recently be seen in The CW's All American. He also reprised his role as Lance from the holiday comedy The Best Man Holiday for Peacock's The Best Man: The Final Chapters. He was also in Fox's Our Kind of People, Reasonable Doubt, The Resident, The Enemy Within, Girls Trip, and starred as the titular Dr. Beaumont Rosewood, Jr. in Rosewood.