Man Arrested in Plot to Kidnap and Murder Morning Show Host Holly Willoughby

A 36-year-old man has been charged over an alleged plot to kidnap and murder This Morning host Holly Willoughby. Essex Police confirmed Thursday, Oct. 5 that Gavin Plumb, of Potters Field, Harlow was arrested Wednesday and charged with soliciting to commit murder, incitement to commit rape, and incitement to commit kidnap.

News of the arrest was first reported by The Sun, which noted that Plumb's alleged plot was foiled after police discovered sinister messages" threatening to kidnap and "seriously harm" the ITV presenter. The outlet added that digital devices and a mobile phone were seized during the arrest. However, it remains unclear how authorities first became aware of the alleged kidnapping and murder plot. One source told the outlet that "investigations are continuing but police are treating this as a credible conspiracy to ­kidnap Holly," adding that "there were apparently some sinister and threatening messages found on electronic devices threatening to seriously harm her."

"This was an extremely fast paced investigation, with many of our officers and national partners working overnight to secure these charges," Detective Superintendent Rob Kirby said, per the BBC. "The safeguarding of any victim is paramount and we will continue to priorities this and working with the Metropolitan Police Service as the investigation proceeds."

According to The Sun, police alerted This Morning heads of the alleged plot and arrest Wednesday morning, with Willoughby only learning of the plot just before she was set to go on air. Amid the news, Willoughby, who was said to be left "shocked and distraught," pulled out of the ITV show on Thursday, with Alison Hammond stepping in to replace her alongside Josie Gibson, who co-hosted Wednesday's show with Holly. As of The Sun's initial Thursday report, Willoughby's London home was reportedly being guarded by police.

After news of the arrest broke, Willoughby's ITV co-stars sent messages of support. During Friday's episode of This Morning, per the Independent, Hammond said on behalf of herself and Dermot O'Leary, "we're obviously all shocked to hear the news and want to send our love and biggest hugs to Holly." British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak also sent a message to Willoughby, saying during an appearance on This Morning this week, "I'm so sorry to hear everything going on with Holly, I just want to send my best to her and her family."

Plumb remains in police custody. He is set to appear at Chelmsford magistrates court Friday. Willoughby has not publicly addressed the incident.