Holly Willoughby Gives Emotional Monologue About 'This Morning' Co-Host Phillip Schofield

Holly Willoughby took to This Morning on Monday to deliver an emotional monologue about her longtime co-host, Phillip Schofield, saying that she is "shaken, troubled," and "let down" by him. "Feels very strange indeed sitting here without Phil," Willoughby said, speaking of Schofield's absence. The former ITV morning show host recently exited the show over a past sexual relationship with a younger staff member.

"I imagine that you might have been feeling a lot like I have: shaken, troubled, let down," Willoughby continued. "Worried for the wellbeing of people on all sides of what's been going on and full of questions. You, me and all of us that This Morning gave our love and support to someone who was not telling the truth, who acted in a way that they themselves felt like they had to resign from ITV and step down from a career that they loved. That is a lot to process and it's equally hard to see the toll that it's taken on their own mental health."

A message to you, from Holly. pic.twitter.com/TwiqxbSwSn — This Morning (@thismorning) June 5, 2023

"I think what unites us all now is a desire to heal for the health and wellbeing of everyone," the emotional host went on to say, while being comforted by her co-host Josie Gibson. "I hope that as we start this new chapter, and get back to a place of warmth and magic that this show holds for all of us, we can find strength in each other. And from my heart, can I just say thank you for all of your kind messages and thank you for being here this morning."

Schofield stepped down from This Morning in May, saying, "I have always been proud to cover fascinating stories on This Morning. But recently, This Morning itself has become the story. Throughout my career in TV – including the very difficult last few days – I have always done my best to be honourable and kind.

He continued, "I understand that ITV has decided the current situation can't go on, and I want to do what I can to protect the show that I love. So I have agreed to step down from This Morning with immediate effect, in the hope that the show can move forward to a bright future. I'd like to thank everyone who has supported me – especially This Morning's amazing viewers – and I'll see you all for the Soap Awards next month."

In her own statement at the time, Willoughby added, "It's been over 13 great years presenting This Morning with Phil and I want to take this opportunity to thank him for all of his knowledge, his experience and his humour. The sofa won't feel the same without him."