‘Monty Python’ Star Michael Palin Pays Tribute to Terry Jones After Longtime Collaborator’s Death

Michael Palin is paying tribute to his longtime collaborator and fellow Monty Python founding member Terry Jones following his death at the age of 77. In a statement to the BBC following Jones’ Tuesday, Jan. 21 passing, Palin remembered him as “one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation.”

“He was far more than one of the funniest writer-performers of his generation, he was the complete Renaissance comedian – writer, director, presenter, historian, brilliant children’s author, and the warmest, most wonderful company you could wish to have,” he said.

Palin and Jones’ working relationship spans decades. The two first met at Oxford University, where they performed revues for the university’s theater club. In 1967, they formed Twice a Fortnight together, a TV sketch comedy that soon introduced them to Eric Idle, John Cleese, and Graham Chapman, who together formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus, which ran on the BBC from 1969-74 and would go on to spawn the creation of several more Monty Python films.

Jones, who directed Monty Python And The Holy Grail (1975), Life Of Brian (1979), and The Meaning Of Life (1983), was often regarded as the “underrated but passionate heart” of the group, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Along with his directorial debut in The Holy Grail, the comic also took on a number of roles, Sir Bedevere the Wise, Prince Herbert, who infamously said, “Father, I just want to sing,” and a member of the dreaded Knights who say “Ni.”

Although Jones went on to test his talent in a number of other films, he and the reminder of the Monty Python group reunited on stage for a final time in 2014 for Monty Python Live (Mostly), which was held in London’s O2 arena.

Jones passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 21 following a years-long battle with an uncommon form of dementia called frontotemporal dementia, which causes issues with behavior and language, according to Metro.

“We have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humour has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades,” his family said in a statement confirming his death. “His work with Monty Python, his books, films, television programmes, poems and other work will live on forever, a fitting legacy to a true polymath.”

Jones is survived by his wife Anna Soderstrom and children Bill, Sally, and Siri.