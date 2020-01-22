‘Monty Python’ Fans Heartbroken Over Star Terry Jones Death

Monty Python fans are in mourning after founding member Terry Jones‘ passing. Jones, a beloved comedian, screenwriter, film director, poet, historian, and author, passed away at the age of 77 on Tuesday, Jan. 21 following a battle with dementia. The famed comic was often regarded as the “underrated but passionate heart” of the five-man group, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and his death is deeply affecting fans who are now paying tribute to him on social media.

So long, Terry! 👋 Thank you for directing the funniest movie ever and being part of many of the most hilarious moments in film & tv history. #TerryJones pic.twitter.com/N8sR1ieetu — Tobias Tissen (@MrNiceGuybrush) January 22, 2020

“So very sad to hear the passing of Founding member of Monty python [Terry Jones] he brought so much happiness joy and silliness to this world and he will be missed,” wrote one fan. “Thank you Terry.”

“OH NO! Farewell, [Terry Jones], you wonderfully silly man,” tweeted another. “I loved your love for medieval history and Holy Grail is a masterpiece. Gutted you’re no longer with us.”

RIP Terry Jones. One of the bright and funny stars of Monty Python. pic.twitter.com/SLNliVsNGx — BackintheBronzeAge (@BackintheBronze) January 22, 2020

“I just read that [Terry Jones] has died and that is just so incredibly sad,” shared another. “Not only was his work as a Python sheer genius, his Medieval lives series has brought history to life for so many of my students. An absolute loss to us all.”

“Such sad news,” wrote another. “A wonderfully skilled, talented, witty and deliciously silly writer, performer and comedian, leaving a massive legacy of laughter and joy in the world for us to remember him by. Thank you sir…”

Farewell to the great Terry Jones. His influence was more than wafer thin. pic.twitter.com/sUAMVfvg2P — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 22, 2020

After being diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia — a form of the disease that starts at a younger age and affects the front and sides of the brain in 2015 — Jones passed away with his wife Anna Soderstrom at his side, his family confirmed in a statement. He is survived by his wife and children Bill, Sally, and Siri as well as extended family.

Along with Eric Idle, John Cleese, Michael Palin, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones formed Monty Python’s Flying Circus and went on to make his directorial debut with Monty Python And The Holy Grail in 1975. In that same film, he portrayed a number of roles, including Sir Bedevere the Wise, Prince Herbert, and a member of the Knights who say “Ni.”

Jones took on sole directing duties for 1979’s Life of Brian and 1983’s Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life.

Along with his role in Monty Python, Jones also directed Personal Services (1987), Erik the Viking (1989), and The Wind in the Willows (1996), among several others, and wrote 20 fiction novels between 1981 and 2002.