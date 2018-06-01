Montel Williams Hospitalized After Workout Emergency

Talk show personality Montel Williams was reportedly rushed to the hospital on Wednesday after suffering from a medical emergency at a local gym in New York City.

Williams’ rep Jonathan Franks told TMZ that the incident took place while Williams was doing dumbbell squats when “something went wrong.” Williams realized minutes after returning to his room that he need medical attention.

But in some good news, the site also reported that Williams is “doing well” and is expected to be discharged soon.

Franks commended the New York City Fire Department for arriving just five minutes after the 9-1-1 call.

“The Williams family will be forever grateful for the quick response from NYFD and the excellent care he has received,” Franks says.

He went into greater detail about the situation in a statement on Williams’ social media on Thursday.

Montel Williams has been admitted to the hospital. We have no further comment at this time. pic.twitter.com/yuTbvqhtYX — Jonathan Franks (@jonfranks) May 31, 2018

“Anyone who knows Montel knows that he is an exercise enthusiast. Yesterday, he overdid it, and has been admitted to the hospital out of an abundance of caution. he is doing well and anticipates being discharged soon,” the statement read.

“In the coming days, as he always has, Montel will tell his story himself,” the statement continued. “Until then, we respectfully ask that his family’s privacy be respected.

Numerous fans reached out to Williams on social media with well wishes.

“Get well and return home soon,” one commenter wrote.

“Best wishes for a speedy recovery for @Montel_Williams,” wrote another.

One fan advised that, at 61-years-old, Williams might want to slow down his workout regiment.

Montel, for heaven’s sake turn it down a notch (well, 1,000 notches) & take up golf. I can attest it doesn’t strain the body…it just makes you fluent in F-words & completely destroys your mind😁 Hubby & I will, of course, be on the links tomorrow morning! Get Well💜 — Starpass (@Starpass2) May 31, 2018

“Montel, for heaven’s sake turn it down a notch (well, 1,000 notches) & take up golf,” the user wrote. “I can attest it doesn’t strain the body…it just makes you fluent in F-words & completely destroys your mind😁 Hubby & I will, of course, be on the links tomorrow morning! Get Well.”

