Montel Williams Goes After Wendy Williams, Says She Has ‘Belittled’ People on Her Talk Show

In the midst of Wendy Williams‘ divorce drama, fellow TV host Montel Williams slammed the Ask Wendy author for her show, which he says has “belittled” people for years.

“Wendy’s show is so much different than mine, where she does a program that literally has for years now, honestly, belittled and put down people who are going through what she’s going through,” the former Montel Williams Show host told Us Weekly at the 34th annual Ellis Island Medal of Honors on Saturday. “So it’s that crazy thought that needs to go through your head. Be careful who you point a finger at because you never know when one of them is pointing back.”

The Montel Williams Show, which ran in syndication from 1991 to 2008, focused on daily discussions mainly about family and relationship issues, with Montel Williams offering his own point of view while sidestepping tabloid-TV antics.

Montel’s advice for Wendy comes a few weeks after she filed for divorce from estranged husband Kevin Hunter in April after his alleged mistress welcomed a child. Wendy and Hunter, who acted as her manager and executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show before he was fired recently, are parents to son Kevin Hunter Jr, 19.

Wendy told her audience during an emotional episode in March that she had been living in a sober home. The revelation came months after she took a leave of absence from her daytime talk show in January due to “complications” with Graves’ Disease, marking her third health-related absence from The Wendy Williams Show since February 2018.

“I’ve had a struggle with cocaine in my past,” she admitted at the time. “I never went to a place to get the treatment. I don’t know how, except God was sitting on my shoulder and I just stopped.”

She said she wanted to open up to her audience and viewers about her addiction issues because they know her as “a very open and truthful person.”

In April, she said that talking about her battle with addiction was “one of the best things, honestly, that could have ever happened to me.”

“Addressing my sobriety, my addiction, head-on, has helped me sort out every single compartment of my life,” she said. “I have a commitment to me and my son to come out of here better, stronger and faster than ever.”