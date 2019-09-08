Anna Faris Dishes on ‘Mom’ Season 7, Paget Brewster’s New Character (Exclusive)

Anna Faris is gearing up for an all new season of CBS’ Mom, and she is buzzing when asked about it. PopCulture.com recently chatted with the actress about her partnership with Clorox and DonorsChoose.org, and she took a second to dish on what’s to come on the Chuck Lorre-produced sitcom.

“We’ve completed two episodes. I go back next week. I don’t know exactly what’s going to happen,” Faris, who plays lead character Christy Plunkett, told PopCulture.com via phone. “I wish I could tell you what was going to happen. I learned back in Season 1; I asked Chuck Lorre, ‘Can you tell me where are we going?’ and he said, ‘Well, you can ask me anything, but I’m not going to tell you.’ So, I don’t know what this season has in store for our characters, but we have brilliant writers, and I love doing it. I feel so fortunate.”

The 42-year-old also expressed her gratitude for the role, revealing it is “truly the best job” she’s ever had. “I love being able to perform in front of a live audience,” she added.

While she couldn’t get too deep, She did spill on Veronica Stone, the new character played by Criminal Minds, actress Paget Brewster. Faris has absolutely loved sharing the screen with Brewster, 50.

“I love working with [Brewster],” Faris said. “She plays Christy’s boss. Christy — she has an internship at a law firm and is on her quest to become a lawyer. Paget’s just awesome. We’re so lucky that we work with such amazing people. I don’t know how frequently that happens.”

She also dished on what Bonnie Plunkett-Janikowski, the character played by Allison Janney, is going through. Bonnie’s in a new marriage, but it’s not always peaceful.

“Allison’s character, Bonnie, is getting adjusted to being newly married and can be grumpy at times. As Christy can as well,” Faris said.

Aside from her work on-screen, Faris has been promoting the Clorox/DonorsChoose.org campaign. The Scary Movie and House Bunny actress has been dishing on her own desire to leave a sanitary life, all while helping out a charity that provides funding to educators throughout the U.S.

“I wanted to partner up with Clorox for this back to school season, for a couple of reasons. One, I feel like I’m a sanitary person, but I’m not the tidiest person. So, I use Clorox wipes all the time because they’re so easy and they kill 99.9 percent of germs,” Faris said.

She went on to say, the campaign has been really meaningful for her.

“Clorox donated $150,000 to DonorsChoose.org, which is a fantastic organization that allows teachers to submit projects they need for the classroom so they can help create safe creative work spaces. And that means a lot to me. I have three family members that are educators, so I understand that resources get stretched. So, it’s really important to me.”

Mom’s seventh season premieres Thursday, Sept. 26 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: Sonja Flemming/CBS