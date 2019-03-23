‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Hospitalized Once Again

Sarah Hyland is back in the hospital after sharing a series of Instagram snaps to her social media account on Thursday.

The Modern Family star took to Instagram Stories, sharing with fans how she was being hospitalized once again after faint a long battle with health issues.

“Always bring face masks and a silk pillow to the hospital, the actress wrote in a selfie shared on Instagram Stories from her hospital bed.

According to E! News, her rep did not immediately respond when asked for the reason why she found herself back at the hospital, though she had shared with her Instagram followers that she was fighting a fever of 101.4.

Hyland had also previously shared with fans that she was battling pink eye and a viral respiratory infection in another Instagram Stories post.

“When you stressed from having pink eye and a viral respiratory infection so yo #endo decides to kick down the door and say HELLO,” she wrote, along with an image of herself looking uncomfortable.

The actress recently opened up about her various health struggles, including battling depression, through the years while visiting The Ellen DeGeneres Show in January.

“At the time I was 26, but after 26, 27 years of just always being sick and being in chronic pain every single day and you don’t know when you’re going to have the next good day, it’s really, really hard,” she said on the show, admitting that she once considered ending her life.

“I would write letters in my head to loved ones of why I did it and my reasoning behind it, how it was nobody’s fault. I didn’t want to write it down on paper because I didn’t want anybody to find it. That’s how serious I was.”

During the same visit, Hyland opened up about the multiple surgeries she has had, including two kidney transplants.

“I had gone through [my whole life] of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for,” she told SELF magazine in December, when she first revealed her second kidney transplant.

“What most people don’t know is that about two years ago exactly I went into rejection,” she told the outletat the time. “We did all of these tests and all of these treatments to try and save the kidney. Christmas break, New Year’s, Thanksgiving, my birthday — all of that spent in the hospital.”

Wishing the Modern Family star a speedy recovery!

Photo credit: Getty Images