‘Modern Family’ Star Ariel Winter Debuts Fiery Red Hair on Instagram

Ariel Winter has long stayed true to her famously dark brown hair color, but the Modern Family star decided to switch things up this week when she debuted a new hue on Instagram, revealing that she had dyed her hair red.

The 21-year-old revealed her new look with a pair of photos of herself wearing a black lace-up bodysuit and jeans as she posed to show off her red hair, which was styled in loose waves with long bangs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld,” she wrote, referencing Disney’s The Little Mermaid, the titular character of which is known for her flowing red hair.

View this post on Instagram 🧜🏻‍♀️ part of yourrrrrr worrrrrld 🧜🏻‍♀️ A post shared by ARIEL WINTER (@arielwinter) on May 3, 2019 at 9:38pm PDT

Winter’s new ‘do is a major change for the actress, and makes her look like an almost entirely different person — something a few of the star’s followers noted in her comments section

“Wait I’m so confused. Is this you?” someone wrote, while another wondered, “I literally thought that this was Bella Thorne.”

Thorne herself also commented on the photos, simply writing, “Love.”

Winter’s hair change came courtesy of hairstylist Tim Dueñas and colorist Tabitha Dueñas at Nine Zero One Salon in Los Angeles, who both posted about Winter’s transformation on Instagram.

“And just like that, another #timandtabcolab for Ariel Winter,” Tim wrote, while Tabitha added, “Spent the day with this little mermaid. I love doing a big change!! Stay tuned for details on how we took her from black to Disney Red!!”

“For her style and skin tone, she needs to be either dark-dark, bright white, or intense red — nothing in between,” Tabitha told Refinery 29, while Tim added that the look was “’70s beach goddess, that casual cool vibe.”

Winter’s debut as a redhead also showed off her recent weight loss, which the ABC star previously revealed was due to switching antidepressants.

“For years I had been on anti-depressants that caused me to gain weight that I couldn’t lose no matter what I did. It was always frustrating for me because I wanted to get fit and feel like the work I was doing was paying off, but never felt that way,” she wrote on her Instagram Story. “I had accepted it and moved on. I stayed on these medications for so long because the process is really long and difficult.”

After changing her medication, Winter wrote that the switch “instantly made me drop all of the weight I couldn’t lose before just giving me back a metabolism.”

“While I feel better mentally with the change, and it’s nice to work out and have your body actually respond, but I want to gain a few pounds of muscle and get healthier,” she concluded. “Also want my butt back…”

Photo Credit: Getty / Rich Fury