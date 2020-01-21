‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Slams Troll Who Shades Her ‘Spray Tan’

Sarah Hyland had fans laughing over her latest burn on social media. The Modern Family star clapped back at a commenter who teased her for what they assumed was a spray tan at the 2020 SAG Awards, and her followers right behind her.

Hyland was dressed to the nines at the 2020 Screen Actors’ Guild Award show on Sunday night. She wore a floral purple dress with a neck line that plunged to her navel, and a ruffled skirt adorned with an over-sized bow. The dress was short, but an extravagant train followed Hyland, dragging on the red carpet behind her.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Hyland shared a few pictures from the event on Monday, remarking on how beautiful she felt in the ensemble. Of course, some commenters felt they had to interject and spoil her good mood.

“The spray tan is way too much,” somebody wrote.

Without missing a beat, Hyland delivered a dry response.

“I’ll tell the actual sun to go easy on me next time I see it…” she wrote.

Hyland’s reply got over 2,300 likes, and drew over 70 more comments to the thread. The original commenter even got in on the fun.

Other fans showered Hyland in praise on the post, marvelling at her outfit, her stage presence and her wit.

“I can’t get over your REAL tan and REAL legs! She’s so lucky, she’s a star,” one person wrote.

“Ok breathtaking… Best. Look. Ever,” added another.

Die-hard fans already knew that Hyland had earned that tan the traditional way. The actress was was on vacation in Mexico earlier this month, celebrating the new year and hiding out from the cold weather. She posted many picture from the trip, including sweet moments with her fiance, Wells Adams.

After some time off, Hyland is now back to work on Modern Family, which is nearing its series finale this spring. She spoke to reporters from E! News at the SAG Awards, admitting that it is an emotional time on the set.

“Jessica, who does my hair, can’t stop crying. I love you, Jess!” she laughed. “We finish at the end of February so we have a whole month, it’s fine. We have time.”

Outside of the sitcom, Hyland has become a popular star on social media as well. She spends a lot of time on Instagram, taking fans along with her on her day-to-day adventures through her Story and updating various other Stories on her profile. There is no doubt that this star power will come in handy when she moves on to her next project.