‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Responds to Troll’s Remark About ‘Stretching out’ Engagement to Wells Adams

Sarah Hyland is one happy bride-to-be and not afraid to share her love for the growing dynamic between her and fiancé, Wells Adams. But as social media would have it, trolls lurk at just about every corner with one managing to crawl their way over to Hyland’s Instagram this week with a snide remark about her engagement that the Modern Family star was just not a fan of.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Hyland (@sarahhyland) on Aug 16, 2019 at 5:00am PDT

Shortly after performing at last weekend’s Teen Choice Awards, Hyland took to Instagram to share video of herself embracing Adams after the number, “Met at a Party” with singer and songwriter, Jordan McGraw.

“When your [maid of honor] takes the cutest video of you and your phenomenal [fiancé] right after your first LIVE televised performance ever! [recorded by Ciara Robinson].”

Hyland added an incredibly adorable “fun fact,” writing that while fans might not be able to “hear” Adams, he was whispering “sweet nothings” in her ear.

Unfortunately, the post sparked one Instagram user to ask: “How long will you be stretching this out?”

Without missing a beat, Hyland shot back: “Forever.”

Hyland and Adams announced their engagement last month, with the Bachelor in Paradise star getting down on one knee while the two vacationed in Fiji.

“That can’t eat, can’t sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff,” Hyland captioned a snapshot showing off her engagement ring at the time, quoting the 1995, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie It Takes Two.

Hyland’s fierce response comes after the ABC sitcom star opened up about body positivity and self-confidence amid health issues, stemming from kidney dysplasia.

“Yesterday I had my first nationally televised performance of a song I did with the amazing [Jordan],” she wrote. “I was terrified. I was excited. There was a PHENOMENAL crowd supporting us the entire way through. Thank you so much to everyone who watched! Thank you [Teen Choice] for having us!! And a final thank you to my ever changing self confidence for making the decision to not wear spanx and let my KUPA (kidney upper p–y area) shine like the badass bitch she is.”

In an interview with SELF magazine last year, Hyland mentioned in detail how her KUPA affects her life and self-image, sharing that her lower stomach sticks that far out due to the kidney condition. Born with kidney dysplasia, Hyland’s kidneys didn’t develop normally when she was in the womb and as a result, caused her kidneys to grow cysts. Those cysts can often disrupt the kidneys from fulfilling their function of filtering waste products out of your blood.

In 2018, after she recovered from her second kidney transplant, she underwent a laparoscopic surgery for her endometriosis, and hernia repair surgery. In a video interview with the magazine, Hyland explains among her 16 surgeries in 27 years, the first transplant had doctors cut it in what “kind of looks like either a Samurai sword attack or a shark bite for the nephrectomy where they take out the kidney.”

“They put in the front and it sticks out,” she said in the video. “I call it my ‘KUPA’ — kidney upper p—y area. Always have, will forever.”

