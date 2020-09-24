‘Modern Family’ Star Sarah Hyland Blasts ‘Pervs’ for Their Comments on Ariel Winter’s New Photo

Sarah Hyland is not here for any type of body shaming, especially when it comes to her Modern Family costar Ariel Winter.

Unfortunately, Winter was the target of trolls once again when she posted a photo of herself with her arms crossed at a gas station, with the actress sporting a gray tank top and makeup-free face.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Honestly the ONLY reason I’m posting this is because I’ve never seen a more accurate picture of myself,” she captioned the moment.

(Photo: Instagram / @arielwinter)

When some users began pointing out the fact that Winter’s nipples were visible in the shot, Hyland quickly arrived in the comments to shut them down.

“To all the pervs commenting on this post?” she wrote. “GET OFFLINE AND GET BACK TO YOUR BLOWUP DOLL YA CREEPS!”

Winter also served up her own clapback in the comments, responding to one fan who wrote, “when you were perfect.” The actress responded, “This got taken of me two days ago.”

Hyland has long had Winter’s back when it comes to online rudeness, with the pair teaming up to take down a troll who had insulted Winter in the comments of one of Hyland’s photos.

Hyland has posted a shot of the Modern Family cast with the caption, “I love these people with all my heart. My family (well most of them) Here’s to a Season 10 #modernfamily.”

(Photo: Instagram / @sarahhyland)

One Instagram user commented, “Why does Ariel look so thirsty all the time?”

Winter responded, “I’m SO thirsty!!! Haven’t had water in hours. God I can’t believe you can tell I’m dehydrated from this pic,” to which the embarrassed user commented back, “my b.”

Hyland also got in on the action, joking that she was relieved to see someone else had noticed Winter’s condition.

“I can’t believe they saw that you were dehydrated as well! I was with you in person and couldn’t tell!!!!” she wrote. “DO YOU NEED WATER?? I’ll come bring you some! I’ll be over in 2 minutes.”

She also specifically addressed the situation with a request for fans on her page.

“[W]hy is the sky green? There’s no correct answer because the question is wrong,” the 27-year-old wrote. “Please don’t leave negative comments on my page about my sister!!! Thank you byeeeee.”

Last year, the two proved their sisterly bond once again when Hyland tweeted that paparazzi had tried to get her to speak negatively about Winter.

“Paps at the airport trying to get me to talk s— about my girl @arielwinter1 y’all digging for something you’re never gonna get,” she wrote.

Winter responded with a simple and effective “love you.”

❤️love you❤️ — Ariel Winter (@arielwinter1) May 10, 2017

Photo Credit: Getty / Kevin Winter