‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Officially Files for Divorce from Husband Scott Phillips

Just a week after splitting from her husband, Modern Family star Julie Bowen has officially filed for divorce.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the actress filed divorce papers with the L.A. Superior Court on Tuesday, Feb. 6. The couple is said to be petitioning for a dissolution of marriage with children.

Bowen and real estate investor Scott Phillips married in September 2004 and share three sons, 10-year-old Oliver and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav. Speculation that their 13-year marriage was in trouble began surfacing after Bowen had attended the Emmys alone on the couple’s anniversary.

The pair had last been seen together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Annual Gala Vanguard Awards, where Bowen commented on how she and Phillips would never split.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly. “At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

News that the couple were splitting first surfaced last week, and just a week later, Bowen was spotted sporting an “I’m celebrating” pin while visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her three sons.

Bowen — whose acting career began in 1992 and included roles on television series like Ed, Boston Legal and Lost — has most recently appeared in the hit ABC comedy Modern Family. The series, in which Bowen portrays mother of three Claire Dunphy, debuted in 2009. It is set to end after its tenth season.