‘Modern Family’ Star Alongside Police Officers Gifts Christmas Hams in Memory of Late Father

Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet, alongside Kansas City police officers, gifted 600 Christmas hams to families, in memory of the actor’s late father. Fox 4 reports that Stonestreet, a native of Kansas City, first revealed the generous plan in an Instagram post, which included a photo of the star standing with local cops and other helpers involved. In the post’s caption, Stonestreet explained that he was inspired to give after the death of his father. “As some of you know, my dad Vince passed away on Nov 17,” he began. “One of the many cool and generous things he liked to do was randomly give people a ham around the holiday season.”

Stonestreet went on to share, “I reached out to [Farmland foods] to see if maybe they would give us a deal on, or match a purchase of hams. Their response was; no but how about if we GIVE you 600 hams!? Yes, SIX HUNDRED!!! So today, along with [Kansas City Police, the Police Athletic League,] and Leavenworth PD, our family was able to gift 600 hams to some fine people in Leavenworth Kansas (where my dads business was) and Kansas City, Kansas (where he was a life long resident). Thank you [Farmland] for helping us honor our dad this holiday season. We know he got a good chuckle and smile out of peoples reactions to being given a random ham.”

Many of Stonestreet’s fans and followers have since commented on his post, with one person writing, “This is awesome Eric & RIP to your dad who is looking down at you with such great admiration. Happy Holidays!” Someone else added, “Thank you for sharing this GOOD NEWS today that their are many kind and generous people in this world willing to do kind and generous acts during the holidays. May the Christmas holiday bless you and your family! GO CHIEFS!!” One more user commented, “This is awesome Eric!! Wishing you a very Merry Christmas from Lee’s Summit, Missouri. Im so sorry to hear of your Father’s passing.”

Over on its Facebook page, the Kansas City police department thanked Stonestreet for allowing them to participate in the donation event. “We would like to thank the Stonestreet family for inviting us this morning to assist in carrying on the legacy of kindness, generosity and good old-fashioned Midwestern kindness exemplified by Vince Stonestreet,” the department wrote. The KSPD also re-shared the photo that Stonestreet included in his initial post.