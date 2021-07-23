'Modern Family' Alum Ariel Winter Expresses Full Support for Britney Spears, Reflects on Her Own Parental Issues

✖

Modern Family star Ariel Winter is the latest celebrity to come out in support of Britney Spears' fight against her oppressive conservatorship. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actress once again spoke in support of Spears. Winter, 23, has dealt with her own legal issues with her family and was legally emancipated in 2015.

"I support Britney. I think Britney is incredible. Her story's incredibly moving. I listened to her testimony," Winter said about Spears' June 23 testimony. "I think she is so smart, so capable. She should absolutely be free to live her life, be in control of her life, in control of herself. I think it's absurd that this is the situation that she has to be in. I think the justice system, unfortunately, is corrupt."

"I feel for her. I hope she gets to be in control of her life, her situation, everything, as soon as possible," she added. "I truly hope that people who have kept her away from doing that do suffer some sort of consequences because she deserves all the happiness, the freedom, the love, and the control of her life that she should have." Winter further expressed her hope that Spears would soon be free from her father Jamie Spears' control. "It's hard to speak on anyone else's situation," Winter admitted. "I wish that she would have been able to be free from her situation sooner ... I hope that things do change and get better for her as soon as possible."

Back in July of 2020, Winter posted about the Free Britney movement on her Instagram stories and urged her followers to educate themselves about the conservatorship issue. "What her 'father' and team is doing to her is absolutely disgusting and devastating," Winter wrote at the time. "Please read and share."

While Britney Spears' conservatorship battle is far from over, the "Toxic" singer is starting to feel more optimistic about her future. According to E! News, Spears' new lawyer of her own choosing, Matthew Rosengart, is "moving aggressively and expeditiously to file a petition to remove" her father Jamie Spears as the conservator of her estate. Jamie has been in control of Spears' life and wealth since 2008, but she's finally starting to believe that that could change soon.

"Since Britney spoke out in court, things have changed and become a little bit more relaxed," a source told E! News. "She's gained more independence and control over her life. She feels a big weight has been lifted and that she is free to speak her mind. She is relieved and hopeful about the future for the first time in years."

The insider also revealed that Spears has enjoyed having full control of her Instagram account again. "She's enjoying doing her Instagram posts without any editing," they explained, despite her social media manager's insistence that Spears has always created her own content. "She loves spending time on her dances and being creative. She feels fulfilled and satisfied knowing that she can use her voice however she wants. She can finally do and say whatever she pleases. She feels like she has people in her corner who will fight for her. She doesn't feel so alone and feels that she finally has the support to get what she wants."