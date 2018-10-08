Model Tyson Beckford Takes Shot at Kim Kardashian, Kanye West Using Suggestive Photo

Tyson Beckford continues to troll Kim Kardashian — and has now added her husband, rapper Kanye West, as one of his targets.

The 47-year-old model shared a series of explicit posts last week to his Instagram Story. In one photo, which you can see here, he Photoshopped West into the drive-by shooting scene of Boyz n the Hood, with his own image cropped into the photo shooting at West’s image.

In another post, which you can see here, Beckford shared a selfie photo of Kardashian lying on a bed, adding an eggplant emoji to the photo with the caption, “Meanwhile she over here doing this.”

The posts are just the latest in Beckford’s feud with the reality star. In late July, he left a body-shaming comment on a photo she shared to Instagram, and she clapped back by questioning his sexuality with what some called a homophobic comment.

Alongside a photo of Kardashian, 37, heading in for a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live, Beckford commented, “Sorry I Don’t care for it personally,” and “She is not real, doctor f—ed up on her right hip,” suggesting she’d undergone plastic surgery.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star replied to Beckford’s comment, writing, “Sis we all know why you don’t care for it,” implying that Beckford isn’t interested in her body because he is gay.

The fallout began right away on social media, with many calling Kardashian’s comment homophobic and problematic. Days later, Kardashian defended herself in an interview with Big Boy on Real 92.3.

“Really, dude? Like, you’re going to body-shame me? Like, OK. OK. OK, sis. You’re going to body-shame me?” she said. “People were sending me stuff on his page, he keeps on going and going and going, and I’m just like, ‘dude, that’s so female lame to me. That’s just lame to me.’ And for anyone to say that I am homophobic with the comment of saying ‘sis’? All my best friends are gay, I support the community, I love the community, they love me, that has nothing to do with this.”

Beckford addressed rumors about his sexuality in 2009, clarifying that he is straight. “I work with GLAAD, I work with Gay Men’s Health Crisis — I work with all of that. It’s just I’m a straight man who got a little bit of style so they just say, ‘He’s gay,’” he told BET.

“My cousin is gay and I love him to death. I have more fun hanging out with him than I do my straight friends because he’s got style, he’s got flavor. I can take him shoe shopping with me and my girl, we know we’re getting the best advice,” he added. “To me, it’s like the best of both worlds. As soon as people see me, ‘Oh, he’s gay.’ I’m like, well, I don’t have that much flavor. I got flavor but I don’t have that much. I love my gay brothers and sisters.”

When a reporter asked West about Kardashian and Beckford’s exchange at a New York Fashion Week event, West reportedly had the journalist booted. He later called out Beckford on Instagram, telling him not to speak to Kardashian.