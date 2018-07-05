Model Slick Woods Expecting First Child

Supermodel Slick Woods, a muse for Rihanna‘s fashion label, is expecting her first child. The 21-year-old shared the news on Instagram Monday.

Woods posted a two-photo gallery, showing herself sitting at a pool, wearing a zebra-stripe one-piece bathing suit. “In good company,” was all she wrote in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

On Wednesday, Woods posted another two-photo gallery, this time from a restaurant. In the photos, she is seen lounging in a round booth, showing off a baby bump with fellow model Chalyn Melendez by her side.

“Just when I got tired of raising you n–s, god blessed me w my own,” she wrote in the caption.

According to PEOPLE, Woods also posted photos in her Instagram Story to show off her baby bump.

It is not clear who the father is, but W Magazine reports that fans are speculating it is Adonis Bosso, the Ivory Coast-born model. He used to share photos with Woods on his Instagram feed and re-grammed her pregnancy photo in his Instagram Story.

Woods‘ real name is Simone Thompson. She was born in Minneapolis and raised by her grandmother. Her mother is now in prison and will be released in 2020, Woods told Urban Outfitters.

“My mom inspires me because no matter what her circumstances are, she always finds this way to just shed light. She always smiles, she’s always happy. She just knows there’s another day I think,” Woods said.

Model Ash Stymest discovered Woods when she was homeless in Los Angeles. She has gone on to model for Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu and Jeremy Scott. She has also appeared in issues of Vogue, Glamour, Net-a-porter and Love. Rihanna also named her one of the faces for her Fenty Beauty brand.

She recently signed on to star in Mercedes-Benz’s #WeWonder program and appeared in the 2018 Pirelli calendar.

“Element of surprise is my middle name. I want to be as multifaceted as I possibly can be, because it comes so naturally in humans. I heard that, scientifically, you can’t multitask,” Woods recently told Fashionista in April. “You can’t do two things at once. It’s really just you changing what you’re doing fast by going from one thing to another quickly. Some people are faster at it.”

She continued, “I’m just trying to get better at doing things faster, but in a smarter way and in a logical way — combining that part of myself and creating a new part that is more multifaceted and can do different things.”

Photo credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Savage X Fenty