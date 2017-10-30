Model Peyton Knight Gruesomely Captures ‘Pulp Fiction’ Overdose Scene with Her Halloween Costume

Model Peyton Knight is serving some more gruesome looks than usual, recreating Pulp Fiction’s graphic overdose scene for Halloween.

“Say something!” Something… A post shared by peanut! (@peyton.knight) on Oct 28, 2017 at 6:04pm PDT

The international cover model looks just like the Tarantino heroine Mia Wallace (Uma Thurmond) with a sleek black bob and white button-up, but the crowning detail of the costume is the fake syringe sticking out of her chest.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Covered in blood, it’s clear the model is recreating the iconic film’s overdose scene, in which Wallace unknowingly snorts heroin thinking it’s cocaine, and Vincent Vega (John Travolta) attempts to revive her with a shot of adrenaline to the heart.

Up Next: Bruce Willis’ ‘Shining’ Inspired Costume is a Must-See

“‘Say something!’ Something…” she captions the photo in a reference to the flick.

Fans in the comment section can’t help but notice the similarities between the 19-year-old model and Thurmond.

“Jesus you look just like her!” one commented.

“MIA!” another exclaimed.