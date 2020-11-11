Mo3 Dead: Rapper Reportedly Killed in Shooting

✖

Rapper Mo3, famous for his 2019 collaboration "Errybody (Remix)" with Boosie Badazz, has been shot and killed, per TMZ. On Wednesday, the outlet reported that the rapper was shot on a Texas interstate in Dallas. He was subsequently transported to the hospital, but he later died from his injuries. He was 28.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Mo3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was shot before noon local time on Wednesday in Dallas on I-35. The gunman and Mo3 were reportedly traveling northbound on I-35 when the incident occurred. The shooter then got out of his car and approached Mo3's vehicle. The rapper then got out of his car and started to run, with the gunman giving chase. The gunman reportedly fired multiple rounds and hit Mo3 in the back of the head. As of right now, it's unclear what caused this altercation. Additionally, TMZ did not provide any details on the identity of the gunman involved in this matter.

The gunman reportedly also shot an innocent bystander who was sitting in their vehicle. The individual was later transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Mo3 reportedly survived a shooting just last year. Additionally, back in 2017, he was arrested in connection with a Dallas-Fort Worth nightclub shooting that left one person dead. In 2019 and 2020, Mo3 was focused on his latest album BadAzz Mo3, which was in collaboration with Boosie Badazz. In an interview with Flaunt, the rapper, who is the father of three children, said that he wants to share important messages to the Black and Hispanic communities through his music.

"The black community and the Hispanic community, we deal with a lot of poverty and struggle. I'm giving a message, I'm giving hope," Mo3 told the publication. "Me, I've been a rapper, but you could do whatever you want. You ain't limited to one thing. I preach that. Whether it's my story or the next person’s story, they’re going to feel me. They can relate." When asked what sets him apart from other rappers who are on the scene, he said, "I'm trying to give a message. I ain't trying to rap to make it sound good, I want you to feel it. Of course, it has to sound good. That's the only way they’re going to listen. If it sounds good and you’re talking about something, you don't just get them to listen — you give them a follow. There's a difference from listening to following. I could listen to you but if somebody follows you, they’re going to do more than listen to you."