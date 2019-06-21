Miranda Kerr Celebrates Skincare Launch with Ex-Husband Orlando Bloom’s Fiancee Katy Perry

On Thursday, Miranda Kerr launched her new skincare line for her company, KORA Organics, and one of the guests in attendance was Kerr’s ex-husband Orlando Bloom‘s new fiancée, Katy Perry.

Kerr posted a snap of the pair at the event on Instagram, with the duo posing alongside Perry’s sister, Angela Hudson.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Kerr is currently pregnant with her second child with husband Evan Spiegel and cradled her baby bump as she glowed in a hot pink mini dress. Perry wore an orange blazer with a matching dress and accessorized with colorful earrings, while Hudson opted for a yellow dress and a hat.

“Thanks for shining bright with me [Katy Perry] & Angela,” Kerr’s caption read.

“Cutie patooties fresh n fruity!” Perry commented on the shot.

The singer also posted the same photo on her own account and wrote, “KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product – The #Nonibright serum [Miranda Kerr] [KORA Organics] (also, love u sissy).”

Thursday’s KORA Organics launch was celebrating the brand’s new product, the Noni Bright Vitamin C serum.

Kerr and Bloom were married from 2010-2013 and share son Flynn, 8. In 2017, Kerr married Snapchat founder Spiegel and gave birth to son Hart in 2018. Perry and Bloom began dating in 2016 and got back together after a split, with Bloom proposing in February of this year.

In 2017, Kerr opened up to PEOPLE about her relationship with Perry, sharing that she, Bloom and the singer are like “a modern family.”

“Orlando and I are literally like family, he’s like a brother to me,” Kerr said of her “amazing” dynamic with the actor. “It’s very weird, but we really care for each other and we have a great relationship, so I feel very lucky.”

As for Perry’s relationship with Flynn, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel shared, “They’re great. They get along really well.”

Kerr originally founded KORA Organics based on her childhood spent eating organic food in Australia. She eventually began studying nutrition and decided to create her own line after noticing a space in the market for certified organic skincare.

“People look their best when they feel their best — it radiates from within — which is why Kora Organics is about holistically nurturing your mind, body, and skin,” the model recently told Byrdie, adding that she includes an affirmation on the back of each product to create a cycle of positive energy.

“The intent is that the vibrational energy of the words will have a positive effect on the user, thus lifting their spirit,” she explained. “It’s also a reminder to take a moment out of your busy day to be present and mindful in all that you do.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Franziska Krug