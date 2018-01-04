Mira Sorvino Praises Dad for Lashing out at Harvey Weinstein

Mira Sorvino is proud of her dad for speaking out against Harvey Weinstein, to say the least.

My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart! He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!! https://t.co/H1u1IYj6f8 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) January 3, 2018

In a video posted Wednesday, Goodfellas actor Paul Sorvino addressed the sexual misconduct claims Mira Sorvino alleged against Weinstein, saying that he hopes the disgraced movie mogul “goes to jail” — because “if not, he has to meet me. And I will kill the motherf—er. Real simple.”

Replying to a tweet from journalist Yashar Ali, Mira Sorvino shared an outpouring of love and gratitude for her 78-year-old father after his video made headlines.

“My love for my father has only continued to grow since this moment. All the love in my heart,” the 50-year-old actress wrote on Twitter. “He is the most loving father, the most brilliant actor, the most beautiful operatic tenor, the most talented visual artist- the wisest and most human advice giver, & best Grandpa ever!!”

Part of Ali’s Twitter thread included video of her 1996 Oscar speech, in which she paid homage to her father, saying, “When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino, who taught me everything I know about acting.”

4. When Mira Sorvino won her Oscar, she said: “When you give me this award you honor my father Paul Sorvino who taught me everything I know about acting…” pic.twitter.com/n64L1xfILr — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) January 3, 2018

Paul Sorvino told TMZ that his daughter is “a courageous and a wonderful human being” for speaking out against Weinstein and said he was unaware of her alleged experience with the producer, as well as his alleged attempt to derail her career.

Last month, director Peter Jackson said Weinstein and his brother, Bob Weinstein, tried to blacklist the Oscar-winning actress by calling her a “nightmare” to work with. Bad Santa director Terry Zwigoff later made a similar claim, saying the Weinsteins would hang up the phone whenever he mentioned her in prep for his 2003 film.

A rep for Harvey Weinstein told Entertainment Weekly that Bob and Harvey Weinstein had “no input into the casting whatsoever” over Lord of the Rings.