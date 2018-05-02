Mindy Kaling Throws Shade at Netflix, Adam Sandler

Let there be no doubt about it — Mindy Kaling’s allegiance lies in Hulu. The streaming service gave the green light to Kaling’s Four Weddings and Funeral anthology adaptation Wednesday as part of Hulu’s annual upfront presentation — and Kaling had a few words of thanks.

“Hulu doesn’t just drown you with 12 episodes all at once, and then an Adam Sandler movie every other week.” says Mindy Kaling. — Jason Lynch (@jasonlynch) May 2, 2018

As reported by entertainment journalist Jason Lynch, who attended the upfront presentation, Kaling threw some shade at Netflix, arguably Hulu‘s largest competitor.

“Hulu doesn’t just drown you with 12 episodes all at once, and then an Adam Sandler movie every other week,” Kaling said, likely referencing the fact that Netflix drops complete new series all at once to allow for binge watching, unlike Hulu, which drops new episodes weekly.

Meanwhile, the Four Weddings adaptation, which Kaling wrote with Matt Warburton, has been given a series order at Hulu, where the two found success previously in The Mindy Project. Billed as a limited series, the series remake will follow a group of friends in London as their lives intersect over the titular weddings and a funeral.

Although there is no word on who will star in the show, Kaling hinted that it will be be back “with a new and diverse cast. I’m talking Pakistani people. I’m talking black people. I’m talking old people, but not too many,” she said Wednesday.

Richard Curtis, the writer of the original 1994 film starring Hugh Grant and Andie MacDowell, is executive producing alongside Jonathan Prince, 3 Arts’ Howard Klein, Working Title’s Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner. MGM is producing alongside Universal TV, where Kaling is based. It’s not yet clear if Kaling will have an onscreen role.

The series order marks a reunion between Hulu and Kaling, as the streamer saved The Mindy Project from cancellation at Fox before airing three new seasons. The series ended Nov. 14 with its sixth season finale.

In an interview last week with The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu head of content Craig Erwich said of Kaling, “Mindy embodies Hulu. She’s funny, she’s highly intelligent, she’s confident and stylish. She’s somebody that we really want to be in business with.”

Aside from welcoming a baby girl in December, Kaling has been busy with A Wrinkle in Time, NBC’s new comedy Champions, and the female cast-driven Ocean’s 8, which hits theaters June 8.

Kaling’s longtime friend and on-and-off-again romantic interest B.J. Novak has been celebrating Kaling’s success, having shared a heartwarming message to his former The Office co-star on her role in A Wrinkle In Time in March. He shared a photo of a poster of Kaling’s character in the film at a bus stop.

“When I met [Mindy Kaling] she lived in a small apartment on Fairfax Ave,” Novak wrote. “This is what’s in front of that building today. Congrats Mindy and a future congrats to all those who see you in it and are inspired to do great things.”

Kaling saw the message and channeled her former Office character Kelly Kapoor. “Oh my god I’m like full crying,” she responded. “I will never be mad at you again.”