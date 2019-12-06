Mindy Kaling Channels Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods in New Instagram Photo

Mindy Kaling has shown her affinity for Elle Woods, the main character of Legally Blonde. In a post on her Instagram, the creator of The Mindy Project posted a photo of herself in Woods’ trademark fluffy blue robe. She even had a stuffed animal to substitute for Bruiser, her chihuahua from the film.

A noted lover of romcoms, Kaling tagged Legally Blonde star Reese Witherspoon in the post, along with the question, “am I doing this right? [Elle Woods]”

The actor/writer/showrunner has kept busy since The Mindy Project concluded its run in November of 2017. She wrote and starred alongside Emma Thompson in the comedy Late Night, which premiered at Sundance at the beginning of the year. She also co-created the Hulu miniseries Four Weddings and a Funeral, based on the 1994 classic. She also co-created, wrote, and produced the NBC sitcom Champions.

In front of the camera, The Cambridge, Mass. native has had starring roles in several high-profile projects, including the adaptation of A Wrinkle in Time and the soft reboot of the heist franchise Ocean’s 8.

Currently, she’s developing a new series for Netflix, which she described was “about the life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. Get ready for lots of relatable, awkward teen moments.”

The show doesn’t have a title just yet, but Kaling will both write and serve as co-showrunner alongside co-creator Lang Fisher. The pair previously worked together on The Mindy Project.

Kaling had talked about doing a coming-of-age project for quite some time, even revealing back in January that she “wasn’t as interested in telling a period piece about an Indian girl growing up in the ’80s.” She added that she told them that she’d “love to do a show about a 15-year-old Indian girl now.”

The multi-hyphenate initially got her start on NBC’s American remake of The Office. For the show’s first eight seasons, she worked as a writer, producer, as well as played Dunder Mifflin’s flightly customer service liaison Kelly Kapoor.